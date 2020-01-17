More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Bundesliga: Schalke spoils Gladbach’s chance to go top

Associated PressJan 17, 2020, 8:15 PM EST
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Michael Gregoritsch scored one goal and set up another as Schalke dealt a blow to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Bundesliga title hopes in a 2-0 win on Friday.

In the Bundesliga’s first game of 2020 after the winter break, Gladbach’s defense was frequently overwhelmed by host Schalke’s rapid team moves, especially on the counterattack.

After a string of first-half saves by Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept the score 0-0 at the break, Schalke scored twice early in the second half to secure the win.

Gregoritsch took the ball out to the left flank in the 48th minute, stretching the Gladbach defense and opening up space in the middle. He then passed for Suat Serdar to charge through the gap in Gladbach’s back line and score from the edge of the penalty area.

Ten minutes later it was Gregoritsch’s turn to score, finishing off a counterattack which ran almost the length of the field, with a lay-off pass from Benito Raman.

“We had trouble the whole game with Schalke’s movement. They put a lot of pressure on us and it was hard to play the ball out too. We gave them too much room,” Sommer said in televised comments. “We had chances in the first half when we could have scored a goal, but in general we were not good enough today.”

As well as his key role in attack, Gregoritsch also made a key intervention in defense, clearing Marcus Thuram’s header off the line in the 38th in what proved to be one of Gladbach’s best chances.

“When it works like this, it’s really great,” Gregoritsch said, crediting Schalke’s home crowd for the win. “We’re at home and we can hit the gas pedal a bit more with the 12th man here.”

Starting in goal for Schalke due to a suspension for first-choice Alexander Nubel, Markus Schubert made a good reaction stop to deny Gladbach’s Patrick Herrmann just before the break.

Gladbach stays two points behind leader Leipzig and can be overtaken by third-place Bayern Munich on Sunday if Bayern beats Hertha Berlin.

Gladbach was the surprise leader earlier in the season as its fans started to dream of a first German title since 1977, but it’s started to stall, having won just one of its last five games in all competitions.

Schalke moves up one place to fourth, overtaking its fierce rival Borussia Dortmund, which visits Augsburg on Saturday.

USWNT: Olympic qualifying roster minus five from World Cup team

Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 17, 2020, 9:25 PM EST
The United States’ roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament will look very similar to the one that won the Women’s World Cup in France, with notable exceptions.

Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Allie Long, Morgan Brian and Tierna Davidson were on the title team but were left off the 20-player CONCACAF tournament roster announced Friday.

Morgan is expecting her first child with husband Servando Carrasco. Coach Vlatko Andonovski said that Davidson is still recovering from an ankle injury that sidelined her during January camp.

Pugh, a young forward who has shown promise, was one of the most surprising omissions. Andonovski said she has been invited to train with the team even though she didn’t make the roster.

“It was competitive and she did well,” Andonovski said. “But there were other players that I believe that performed better than Mal. Now, I just want to be clear that she is very good, very talented player and she performed well. She has a big future in front of her. So I’m really sure that if she keeps on developing going forward, she will be on this roster.”

The roster includes 18 players who were on the World Cup squad. Newcomers include midfielder Andi Sullivan and forward Lynn Williams.

Sullivan, a former standout at Stanford who plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League, has 13 appearances with the national team. Williams, who plays for reigning NWSL champion North Carolina, has made 21 appearances with the national team since 2016, scoring six goals.

Carli Lloyd, who will turn 38 before the Tokyo Games, is the oldest player on the roster. Lloyd scored three goals in the 2015 World Cup final against Japan, but last year in France started in just one game as she took on more of a reserve role.

Andonovski, who was named coach of the team last October after Jill Ellis stepped down, praised Lloyd’s work ethic and said that if she continues to play well, he sees “no reason for her not to be a starter.”

Andonovski said Megan Rapinoe, the Ballon d’Or winner who scored six goals in the World Cup, was also nursing minor injuries during January camp.

“In the end, the ones that I believe will give it the best chance to be successful, that will give us the best chance to win the games and qualify for the Olympics, are the ones that made the roster,” he said.

The United States opens qualifying on Jan. 28 in Houston with a match against Haiti. The top two finishers in the eight-team tournament’s two groups advance to the semifinals in Carson, California, on Feb. 7. The final is in Carson on Feb. 9.

Two berths in the Tokyo Games this summer are up for grabs. The United States has made the field for every Olympic tournament since women’s soccer was added to the Games in 1996 and has won four gold medals.

FULL USWNT ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Orlando Pride).

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Megan Rapinoe (Reign), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage).

Chelsea’s Lampard prepared to go without January signings

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 17, 2020, 7:14 PM EST
Frank Lampard is not only prepared for, but almost seems to prefer that, Chelsea make no new signings this month despite the club’s transfer ban being reduced to allow the Blues to sign players in January.

It’s not that Lampard believes he has the perfect squad, but he fears upsetting the balance and good vibes for a young group of players who have performed admirably thus far. Signing players for the sake of signing players would be “a knee-jerk reaction,” according to Lampard — quotes from the Guardian:

“I don’t want to comment on those deals because I think it’s easy with hindsight. … I think the idea of January being a time to buy players, it’s difficult for everybody: for players coming in — especially if they’re coming from a different league — for the club and for the settlement of the group. I think that’s why we have to think ultra-carefully.

“I don’t want to make some knee-jerk reaction to say: ‘Here’s my first big signing’ because we couldn’t sign anyone in the summer. No, I want to do the right thing for the club. That’s why if I do it I’ll try to consider all things. Hopefully it’s the best thing for us. Whether that’s more of a short-term option or a long-term option, we’ll also have to consider.”

As for potential outgoing players, West Ham United reportedly made a bid to take midfielder Ross Barkley on loan, but Chelsea rejected the offer and have no intention of letting the player leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Guardiola: ‘Unless they sack me, I am staying, 100 percent’

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 17, 2020, 6:17 PM EST
Pep Guardiola has put to rest any speculation over his short-term future, saying that he is “100 percent staying” at Manchester City next season.

“Unless they sack me,” he prefaced his intent to remain at Man City for a fifth season. In that case, we can all expect Guardiola to be the one patrolling the manager’s box at the Etihad Stadium come August — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s not because we have won the last two games. Even if it was going bad, I’m not going anywhere. No manager wins all the time. I enjoy working with these players. We’ve lost some games so it is simple, we need to work out what we can do better.”

While Guardiola has admitted the Premier League title is already too far gone for City to retain for a third straight season, the possibility of claiming a Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup treble is still on the table for Guardiola’s side. If that’s to be considered a “down year,” Guardiola’s employment is likely to remain very secure for a very long time to come.

Mourinho gives update on Eriksen saga, Kane replacement

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 17, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Christian Eriksen is, for all intents and purposes, finished with Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether or not the Danish playmaker leaves Tottenham this month or in the summer, his mind appears to be 100 percent made up, with Inter Milan his overwhelmingly likely destination. He wants to move in January, but that would require Inter to agree a transfer fee with Spurs, which is proving somewhat difficult at the moment. Not the least of which is because the Serie A side is yet to actually make an offer, according to Spurs manager Jose Mourinho — quotes from the BBC:

“You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than me. If they are confident it is because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn’t happen yet.”

“When I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities, it makes me surprised. He is trying to do his best, and it is normal until Jan. 31 his brain is not totally focused. It is a normal consequence of the situation. For a few matches people are saying he is playing his last game. Eriksen plays tomorrow.

As for the rest of the squad and other areas of need, Mourinho stated very clearly (once again) his desire to acquire another forward in the wake of Harry Kane’s hamstring injury which will keep the England international out of action until April.

“Lots of names are coming and the majority of them are coming by players’ entourages, agents, people that want to put players’ names in the market. Do we need a striker? Yes, if possible, yes. But it has to be a positive situation for us.”

It would appear that Mourinho has worked his magic on chairman Daniel Levy after initially stating there would be no deals done in January due to the club’s current financial situation. Alas, $55 million was found to sign Gedson Fernandes (following an 18-month loan period) earlier this week, and now Mourinho seems to believe there is additional cash to sign a center forward.

Love him or hate him, Mourinho sure does have an uncanny way of getting exactly what he wants, no matter where he works.