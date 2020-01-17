Christian Eriksen is, for all intents and purposes, finished with Tottenham Hotspur.

[ MORE: Ashley Young leaves Man United to join Inter Milan ]

Whether or not the Danish playmaker leaves Tottenham this month or in the summer, his mind appears to be 100 percent made up, with Inter Milan his overwhelmingly likely destination. He wants to move in January, but that would require Inter to agree a transfer fee with Spurs, which is proving somewhat difficult at the moment. Not the least of which is because the Serie A side is yet to actually make an offer, according to Spurs manager Jose Mourinho — quotes from the BBC:

“You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than me. If they are confident it is because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn’t happen yet.” … “When I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities, it makes me surprised. He is trying to do his best, and it is normal until Jan. 31 his brain is not totally focused. It is a normal consequence of the situation. For a few matches people are saying he is playing his last game. Eriksen plays tomorrow.

As for the rest of the squad and other areas of need, Mourinho stated very clearly (once again) his desire to acquire another forward in the wake of Harry Kane’s hamstring injury which will keep the England international out of action until April.

“Lots of names are coming and the majority of them are coming by players’ entourages, agents, people that want to put players’ names in the market. Do we need a striker? Yes, if possible, yes. But it has to be a positive situation for us.”

It would appear that Mourinho has worked his magic on chairman Daniel Levy after initially stating there would be no deals done in January due to the club’s current financial situation. Alas, $55 million was found to sign Gedson Fernandes (following an 18-month loan period) earlier this week, and now Mourinho seems to believe there is additional cash to sign a center forward.

Love him or hate him, Mourinho sure does have an uncanny way of getting exactly what he wants, no matter where he works.

Follow @AndyEdMLS