Guardiola: ‘Unless they sack me, I am staying, 100 percent’

By Andy EdwardsJan 17, 2020, 6:17 PM EST
Pep Guardiola has put to rest any speculation over his short-term future, saying that he is “100 percent staying” at Manchester City next season.

“Unless they sack me,” he prefaced his intent to remain at Man City for a fifth season. In that case, we can all expect Guardiola to be the one patrolling the manager’s box at the Etihad Stadium come August — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s not because we have won the last two games. Even if it was going bad, I’m not going anywhere. No manager wins all the time. I enjoy working with these players. We’ve lost some games so it is simple, we need to work out what we can do better.”

While Guardiola has admitted the Premier League title is already too far gone for City to retain for a third straight season, the possibility of claiming a Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup treble is still on the table for Guardiola’s side. If that’s to be considered a “down year,” Guardiola’s employment is likely to remain very secure for a very long time to come.

Chelsea’s Lampard prepared to go without January signings

By Andy EdwardsJan 17, 2020, 7:14 PM EST
Frank Lampard is not only prepared for, but almost seems to prefer that, Chelsea make no new signings this month despite the club’s transfer ban being reduced to allow the Blues to sign players in January.

It’s not that Lampard believes he has the perfect squad, but he fears upsetting the balance and good vibes for a young group of players who have performed admirably thus far. Signing players for the sake of signing players would be “a knee-jerk reaction,” according to Lampard — quotes from the Guardian:

“I don’t want to comment on those deals because I think it’s easy with hindsight. … I think the idea of January being a time to buy players, it’s difficult for everybody: for players coming in — especially if they’re coming from a different league — for the club and for the settlement of the group. I think that’s why we have to think ultra-carefully.

“I don’t want to make some knee-jerk reaction to say: ‘Here’s my first big signing’ because we couldn’t sign anyone in the summer. No, I want to do the right thing for the club. That’s why if I do it I’ll try to consider all things. Hopefully it’s the best thing for us. Whether that’s more of a short-term option or a long-term option, we’ll also have to consider.”

As for potential outgoing players, West Ham United reportedly made a bid to take midfielder Ross Barkley on loan, but Chelsea rejected the offer and have no intention of letting the player leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Mourinho gives update on Eriksen saga, Kane replacement

By Andy EdwardsJan 17, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Christian Eriksen is, for all intents and purposes, finished with Tottenham Hotspur.

Whether or not the Danish playmaker leaves Tottenham this month or in the summer, his mind appears to be 100 percent made up, with Inter Milan his overwhelmingly likely destination. He wants to move in January, but that would require Inter to agree a transfer fee with Spurs, which is proving somewhat difficult at the moment. Not the least of which is because the Serie A side is yet to actually make an offer, according to Spurs manager Jose Mourinho — quotes from the BBC:

“You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than me. If they are confident it is because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn’t happen yet.”

“When I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities, it makes me surprised. He is trying to do his best, and it is normal until Jan. 31 his brain is not totally focused. It is a normal consequence of the situation. For a few matches people are saying he is playing his last game. Eriksen plays tomorrow.

As for the rest of the squad and other areas of need, Mourinho stated very clearly (once again) his desire to acquire another forward in the wake of Harry Kane’s hamstring injury which will keep the England international out of action until April.

“Lots of names are coming and the majority of them are coming by players’ entourages, agents, people that want to put players’ names in the market. Do we need a striker? Yes, if possible, yes. But it has to be a positive situation for us.”

It would appear that Mourinho has worked his magic on chairman Daniel Levy after initially stating there would be no deals done in January due to the club’s current financial situation. Alas, $55 million was found to sign Gedson Fernandes (following an 18-month loan period) earlier this week, and now Mourinho seems to believe there is additional cash to sign a center forward.

Love him or hate him, Mourinho sure does have an uncanny way of getting exactly what he wants, no matter where he works.

Ashley Young leaves Man United to join Inter Milan

By Andy EdwardsJan 17, 2020, 3:38 PM EST
Ashley Young is officially an Inter Milan player.

The 34-year-old former Manchester United captain completed what is believed to be a $1.6-million transfer to the Serie A side on Friday, bringing to an end his eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford. Young’s contract with Inter is for an initial six months with an option to extend the deal for the 2020-21 season.

According to various reports, Man United will receive an additional payment from Inter should they dethrone Juventus and win the Serie A title this season.

Following Young’s departure, Harry Maguire has been named the Red Devils’ new captain. The 26-year-old England international joined United in the summer and has quickly established himself as the first name on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team sheet.

Sebastian Berhalter signs Homegrown deal with Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew signs Sebastian Berhalter
@UNCmenssoccer
By Nicholas MendolaJan 17, 2020, 2:23 PM EST
The Columbus Crew have signed Sebastian Berhalter to a Homegrown Player deal.

The 19-year-old midfielder is the son of former Crew and current USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter.

Sebastian played 17 times for the University of North Carolina as a freshman, starting nine of those games. He went 210 minutes in twin extra time matches to close UNC’s season.

Here’s Crew general manager Tim Bezbatchenko, via a team release:

“As a longtime member of the Crew SC Academy, Sebastian is someone who understands the values and ideology of our Club. We are happy to see him join the professional ranks after a successful year at the college level and look forward to his continued development with the Crew.”

Sebastian praised the role of his parents in his development in a video interview. Gregg was a UNC star in his college days before moving to Europe to play for PEC Zwolle, Crystal Palace, and Energie Cottbus amongst others.

“My parents have been very influential on my career,” said the player. “They’ve helped me so much. They’ve always stayed positive to me, but also pushed me in a good way and I cannot thank them enough.”

Sebastian repped the U.S. at the U-16 level. Could dad and he one day join Bob and Michael Bradley as father-son USMNT combos? That’s a long way off and presumes dad turns around the national team, but would be a remarkable achievement.