Pep Guardiola has put to rest any speculation over his short-term future, saying that he is “100 percent staying” at Manchester City next season.
“Unless they sack me,” he prefaced his intent to remain at Man City for a fifth season. In that case, we can all expect Guardiola to be the one patrolling the manager’s box at the Etihad Stadium come August — quotes from the BBC:
“It’s not because we have won the last two games. Even if it was going bad, I’m not going anywhere. No manager wins all the time. I enjoy working with these players. We’ve lost some games so it is simple, we need to work out what we can do better.”
While Guardiola has admitted the Premier League title is already too far gone for City to retain for a third straight season, the possibility of claiming a Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup treble is still on the table for Guardiola’s side. If that’s to be considered a “down year,” Guardiola’s employment is likely to remain very secure for a very long time to come.