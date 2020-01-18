La Liga roundup: Casemiro’s brace earns injury-riddled Real Madrid win (video)

Casemiro’s heroic performance against Sevilla highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.
Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla
Real Madrid’s goalscoring hero on Saturday wasn’t Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, or even Sergio Ramos.
With two crucial goals in the second half, Casemiro single-handedly earned three points at the Santiago Bernabeu, days removed from cathartic Spanish Super Cup win against arch rivals Atletico Madrid.
With Bale, Hazard, Ramos injured, Benzema on the bench far from match-fit, and Federico Valverde suspended, Los Blancos were in dire need of someone to lead the way, and place pressure on struggling co-leaders Barcelona, who are now under Quique Setien’s tutelage.
By the time the first 45 minutes came to a close, the overall impression was that it would take a miracle for the home side to earn much-needed three points.
That all quickly changed in the second half as the Brazilian midfielder chipped Tomas Vaclik after a picture-perfect backheel from Luka Jovic. Madrid were edging Julen Lopetegui’s side, and Casemiro foreshadowed what was to come.
With the score level, the Brazilian leaped inside the box and headed home a lofting ball from the right flank, catching Sevilla’s defense completely off guard.
Casemiro’s brace came just five minutes after Luuk De Jong‘s left-footed goal in the 64th minute.
League leaders with 43 points, Madrid prepares for their Copa del Rey bout against third-division side Unionistas midweek. Sevilla, on the other hand, host Levante in the same tournament.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Eibar 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Osasuna 0-0 Real Valladolid
Levante 0-1 Alaves