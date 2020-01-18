Jose Mourinho was not happy with the VAR decisions as Tottenham drew 0-0 away at Watford on Saturday.
Spurs had Paulo Gazzaniga to thank for grabbing a point at Vicarage Road as he saved Troy Deeney‘s second half penalty kick in a feisty encounter in Hertfordshire.
Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Mourinho hit out at VAR as he was asked about Ignacio Pussetto clearing the ball off the line in stoppage time as it seemed like Tottenham would clinch all three points.
“I know it was only a couple of millimetres but goal-line technology does not make mistakes like VAR. We have to accept it was not a goal,” Mourinho said. “I talk about Tottenham’s performance separate from refereeing and VAR decisions because I prefer not to comment. I leave the VAR decisions to the pundits. Gazza did a job for us and it’s an important save. I think we deserve to win this match. To lose would have been too harsh on the boys.”
So, what did Mourinho really think about VAR?
Grab your popcorn.
“They did not discuss that one that should have been a penalty and then they looked at one that was clearly not,” Mourinho said. “That’s also alongside the red cards that should have been. Very bad decisions. I love goal-line technology, I respect that.”
There were certainly some feisty tackles coming in from the likes of Doucoure and Capoue in central midfield with Japhet Tanganga caught late by Doucoure and VAR was used but no red card, or even a yellow, was shown, which would have seen the Frenchman sent off soon after as he picked up a quick yellow for another poor challenge.
Lucas Moura and Spurs wanted a penalty kick in the first half for a handball by Craig Cathcart in the penalty box and with a penalty given against Jan Vertonghen in a similar situation, you could argue that Mourinho was correct. However, Cathcart was a lot closer to the ball than Vertonghen was and had little time to react and his arm was in a natural position.
The big takeaway here: Mourinho clearly doesn’t like VAR.
With Spurs eight points off the top four, and potentially more than that after their rivals play this weekend, it appears Mourinho is now more focused on slamming officials and decisions against his team rather than their top four hopes.
It’s good to have the real Mourinho back.