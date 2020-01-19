More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images

The USMNT player pool in Europe is as promising as ever

By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2020, 8:21 AM EST
Leave a comment

It would be a challenge to put together a Best XI from Americans performing in Europe this Saturday.

That’s for two reasons, not one of them because there aren’t 11 players worthy of the honor.

One is goalkeepers: Zack Steffen is hurt and Ethan Horvath backing up Simon Mignolet.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

The other is pretty great: There are many more than 11 players thriving in Europe even with Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Zack Steffen, and Timothy Weah not available for selection.

It’s a weekly thing now. Gregg Berhalter trains a strong and mostly-MLS squad for January friendlies, The Americans Abroad round-ups on our site have shown plenty of progress for those eligible for the USMNT.

There was a time when Haji Wright coming off the bench for VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands had a shot at being the highlight of the weekend.

Now it’s a footnote. The 21-year-old is a regular for the relegation-threatened side after a transfer from Schalke. If anything, the discussion is about two in-a-row off the bench after a run of 10-straight league starts.

Consider this list of players, now that Aston Villa’s Indiana Vassilev and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna made league debuts in the same weekend.

First team players in top tier leagues

Zack Steffen (Man City, on loan to Dusseldorf)
Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)
DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)
Sergino Dest (Ajax)
John Brooks (Wolfsburg)
Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig)
Weston McKennie (Schalke)
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
Tyler Boyd (Besiktas)
Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa)
Haji Wright (VVV Venlo)
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)
Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)
Tim Weah (Lille)

Dig deeper and there’s more: Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), Geoff Cameron (QPR), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), and Duane Holmes (Derby County) have been regulars in the English Championship. Same for Julian Green (Greuther Furth) in 2.Bundesliga and in-form Lynden Gooch at League One’s Sunderland. Niko Hamalainen (Kilmarnock) is a regular starter in the Scottish Premiership.

Then there are heralded U-20 and U-17 prospects Chris Gloster (Jong PSV), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich II), Richie Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Mendez (Ajax), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Ulysses Lainez (Wolfsburg II). Some have taken first team bows while others have made the bench or ar eon the verge.

And we’re just talking Europe here, as the U.S. still has a bevy of reliable international players playing domestically like Jordan Morris, Miles Robinson, and Jozy Altidore amongst others. That’s leaving alone the caliber of Homegrown players being produced by Major League Soccer academies, Paxton Pomykal and Djordje Mihailovic among them (Reyna and Richards, too).

In terms of potential, American soccer is at a golden age. This makes Brian McBride’s new role as USMNT general manager even more important, as he teams up with Gregg Berhalter to put the best possible American team together for qualifying.

One thing’s for sure, the player pool is deep and no longer an excuse. Game on.

Burnley snaps losing skid with scrappy win over Leicester

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2020, 10:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Burnley snapped a four-match Premier League losing streak with a 2-1 win over Leicester City at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy missed a penalty for the Foxes, who are 2-2-2 in their last six matches. Leicester’s 45 points are three back of second place Man City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Burnley climbs to 27 points on goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood, with Pope’s save of Vardy the moment of the match. The point total is good enough for 14th on the table, five points ahead of the drop zone.

Three things we learned

1. Barnes roasts Mee twice, but Pope offers clemency: Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope had a strong day between the sticks, and the performance was required stuff as center back Ben Mee opened the door twice. Pope could do nothing about Barnes’ first goal, which came with Mee far too slow to react to a dribble. The second came when Mee hauled down Barnes, and Jamie Vardy came to the spot for what looked to be a surefire penalty winner. No, sir, as Pope guessed correctly to stop one of the better penalty takers in the leader.

Mee also could’ve conceded a penalty (see our third thing) on an uncharacteristically poor day.

2. Burnley as pesky as ever: The Clarets play scrappy football. They don’t care much for the ball and manager Sean Dyche demands fight in the air and on the ground. Burnley has let him down with poor defending this season, but the players remain feisty when following his plan of finding his forwards on the counter and through set pieces. The problem? Those opportunities are conditional, and the Clarets have not been finding them enough.

Of course, they did that twice on Sunday. Ashley Westwood’s long corner did not find Kasper Schmeichel at his best, and Westwood then scored when Jonny Evans also made an uncharacteristic error.

3. Leicester’s luck leaves them: The Foxes probably should’ve had a penalty. As far as we know, VAR did not have a closer look at Mee jutting his elbow out to block a shot late in the second half. Replays begged a penalty, but no review was signalled via television or referee.

Moments later the Foxes cringed as Evans, a decent enough defender, made a careless error to allow Westwood to thump home from close range.

Not only that, but Praet appeared to be fouled in the build-up to the opening goal. VAR didn’t find anything.

Man of the Match: Pope. He was fantastic, left for dead on Barnes openerr but stopping Vard from the spot and then again point blank in the 78th minute.

Harvey Barnes fired a shot to Nick Pope from 10 yards within 35 seconds of the opening kickoff.

It was predictably all Leicester early, the Clarets again content to hemorrhage possesion in favor of counter attacking danger.

Barnes put the Foxes in front with a run down the gut of the Burnley back line, Ben Mee barely presenting an obstacle on the route to Pope’s doorstep.

It remained 1-0 into the break.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

Pope made a great save on Dennis Praet within two minutes of restart, then collecting a stray through ball before Jamie Vardy could reach it.

Wood leveled it with a typical Burnley goal, Mee nodding down a corner into the six for the Kiwi to prod over the line.

Mee was in the mix again as Leicester City took control back. Barnes roasted the center back to draw a penalty. Vardy doesn’t miss many of those, but Pope was there to stop the Premier League’s leading goal scorer from the spot.

Mee’s awful day should’ve gotten worse when he leaned to block a shot with his arm, but VAR didn’t see an error and the Clarets raced down the pitch to score soon after.r

It was Westwood, one of the league’s unsung contributors, who pounced on a Jonny Evans error in the 79th minute.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2020, 10:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Marcus Rashford is not in the lineup as Manchester United attempts to secure a stunning result versus unbeaten rivals Liverpool.

Anfield is the scene for Sunday’s 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Liverpool v. Man Utd ]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is predictably going safe with his lineup, five traditional backs lining up with Fred and Nemanja Matic in midfield.

Anthony Martial, Daniel James, and Andreas Pereira will have to produce offense against a Liverpool team missing Fabinho and Naby Keita but loaded up with attackers.

LINEUPS

Liverpool

Manchester United

Transfer rumor roundup: Man Utd eyes $32M teen phenom; Bruno Fernandes latest

Transfer rumor roundup Manchester United
Clint Hughes/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2020, 10:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Friday reports claimed Bruno Fernandes may be in the stands as a Manchester United player as soon as Sunday’s match with Liverpool.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Then came claims that Sporting Lisbon had waffled on either price of payment plan for their megastar midfielder, throwing the deal back in the balance.

Sky Sports says the deal is far from dead, with Fernandes “desperate” to make the move to Old Trafford, one made by countrymen Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani before him.

Still, it’s all a bit wild after Friday, where United fans watched the Lisbon Derby just hoping for the player’s healthy passage in what was largely viewed as a farewell to the fans.

It still may be, but nothing’s coming easy for the Red Devils these days.

The Times claims that United is making a big investment in its long-term future with more than $30 million in the offing for a 16-year-old Championship star.

There would reportedly be an 18-month loan back to Birmingham City for Jude Bellingham, whose Championship side is lagging near the bottom of the table.

Bellingham doesn’t turn 17 until the summer and has already rung up 25 senior appearances with four goals and an assist for the Blues.

United’s Sunday rivals Liverpool are also eyeing a youngster, albeit one with less first team experience.

Pedro Brazao of Nice is 17 years old and being tracked by plenty of teams, according to RMC Sport, with Liverpool joining the fray.

The Portuguese youth international made his Ligue 1 debut off the bench in April, but has yet to hit the pitch this season. Nice isn’t exactly channeling goals, either, but Brazao is an exciting prospect.  Chalk this one as one for the future.

Chicago captures Ligue 1 striker Beric from Saint-Etienne

Chicago Fire signs new Designated Player
PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 19, 2020, 9:43 AM EST
Leave a comment

The latest Designated Player in Major League Soccer toasted his new deal with a spicy shot of local flavor.

The Chicago Fire rolled out veteran Ligue 1 forward Robert Beric this weekend, the Slovenian tossing back a shot of Jeppson’s Malort as a part of the team’s announcement.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Beric, 28, comes with a solid resume, scoring 34 times in 104 matches for Saint-Etienne since 2015/16. He spent time with Maribor, Rapid Vienna, Anderlecht, Sturm Graz, Interblok, and Krsko prior to that.

He only has one goal this season in 777 minutes, still getting plenty of run in Ligue 1. Head coach Raphael Wicky will hope he’s found a force. From Chicago-Fire.com:

“Robert is hard-working, intelligent number nine who has the ability to score goals at a high rate. We are looking forward to welcoming him and his family to Chicago.”

The 24-times capped Slovenian has been with the national team as recently as October. He’ll be tasked with picking up the scoring in the place of Nemanja Nikolic. The departing forward scored 56 times in three seasons with the Fire, but just 12 last season.