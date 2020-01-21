Bournemouth beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday as Eddie Howe‘s men secured a big win in their battle against relegation.

Harry Wilson scored the opener and an own goal from Pascal Gross made it 2-0, while Callum Wilson made it 3-0 before Aaron Mooy‘s late consolation.

With the win, which ended a run of four-straight defeats, Bournemouth move up to 18th on 23 points, while Brighton are now just two points above the drop zone and are without a win in four PL games.

3 things we learned

1. Bournemouth find their shooting boots: Eddie Howe’s side hadn’t scored in the four previous games but both Wilson’s looked sharp and Ryan Fraser caused Brighton plenty of problems. Bournemouth had their swagger back in attack and that is great news for the Cherries who secured just their second win in their last 13 Premier League games.

2. Wilson’s goal drought is over: Bournemouth have been struggling in attack and much is that is down to Callum Wilson’s lack of goals. His first strike in 13 games will be a huge relief to him and his team, as he worked the Brighton defense and kept plugging away. The England international has quality and now he should have confidence.

3. Brighton’s lack of a clinical edge concerning: They were met by a goalkeeper who played well but Brighton should have buried at least two or three of the chances they created. That has been a reoccurring theme for Graham Potter‘s side in recent months as their fast start to the season has evaporated.

Man of the Match: Aaron Ramsdale – Yes, Bournemouth finally got going in attack but at the other end of the pitch Ramsdale was brilliant, making at least three wonderful saves to deny Brighton. The young English goalkeeper is making quite the name for himself.

Brighton pinned Bournemouth back and whipped in plenty of dangerous crosses.

The game was predictably a scrappy one with Bernardo catching Harry Wilson clattered into and the first big chance of the game fell to the Seagulls.

Aaron Mooy’s clever ball found Neal Maupay but Aaron Ramsdale denied him, then Nathan Ake brilliantly bocked his rebound.

Bournemouth then took the lead with their first Premier League goal of 2020. Brighton half cleared a long ball but Dominic Solanke picked it up and set up Harry Wilson who smashed home.

The Cherries then doubled their lead soon after as a corner from the right found him at the back post and Wilson battled with Pascal Gross who bundled it into his own net.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh‘s shot from distance took a huge deflection and looped just over as Brighton pushed hard to get back in the game.

Bournemouth pushed hard to put the game to bed late on as Brighton struggled to get out of their own half as Mat Ryan saved superbly from close range to deny Phillip Billing.

Both goalkeeper continued to play well as Ramsdale denied Lewis Dunk, Maupay and then Mooy with Brighton peppering the Bournemouth goal.

The Cherries then wrapped up the win as Wilson got his first Premier League goal in 13 games with a calm finish to send the home fans delirious. Mooy’s stunning strike turned out to be no more than a consolation as the Australian smashed home to make it 3-1.

