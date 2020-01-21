Lejeune bicycle kick, stoppage time brace stuns Everton

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Carlo Ancelotti saw one of the best performances of his era at Everton die at stoppage time.

Florian Lejeune scored a bicycle kick amongst two goals in third and fourth minutes of stoppage as Newcastle United rallied for a 2-2 draw against dominant Everton at Goodison Park.

Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored as the Toffees joined Newcastle in moving to 30 points. Everton has a better goal differential and sits 11th.

The point for Newcastle defied a horrible 90, er, 92 minutes, but Steve Bruce won’t care much. The smash-and-grab comes three days after the Magpies beat Chelsea at the death.

Three things we learned

1. Moise Kean’s potential is thrilling: The young Italian’s career began with fits and starts, but the striker was the best player on the pitch well before he got his first Premier League goal. Kean then nearly had a “hockey assist” when Bernard chipped over the bar.

2. Longstaff brothers struggle, Saint-Max absence clear: Injuries forced Isaac Hayden out wide and Steve Bruce used the local brothers Sean and Matty in the middle of the pitch. They struggled mightily, and we’re sure Bruce would’ve been wondering if new signing Nabil Bentaleb might’ve been able to sneak into a kit for the second half. The manager eventually moved Hayden into the middle of the park to join the duo.

The Magpies congested backs and midfielders means they rely on Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, and especially Allan Saint-Maximin to provide threat. The latter was rested after his match-winning assist over 90 minutes versus Chelsea, and his absence was glaring again.

3. Edgy, in-form Calvert-Lewin a nightmare match-up: Everton’s young striker is in red-hot form, but he’s also got a red-hot fuse. Call him an Ashley Barnes with more potential. Calvert-Lewin scored a beauty, his 10th of the league season, but also clattered into Emil Krafth for an unnecessary tackle and yellow card.

Man of the Match: It was going to be Kean, but now it’s a joint honor with Lejeune.

Sloppy midweek moments early, as Miguel Almiron led a terrific run but mishit his pass to Sean Longstaff in the 18. At the other end, an Everton cross missed all of Newcastle’s defenders… and a few unattentive Toffees.

Kean zapped a low shot to force a low save from Martin Dubravka in the 18th minute.

Bernard popped a pass over Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez to meet Kean, who bundled past Dubravka for a deserved 1-0.

Joelinton turned a header over the bar in the 42nd minute off Isaac Hayden’s cross. Almiron then led another charge but Lee Mason had nothing for a possible blocking foul and Everton cleared the danger.

Kean fed Walcott to set up Bernard, who chipped a charging Dubravka but put it over the bar. Good goalkeeping.

The Toffees got their second goal when Lucas Digne spotted Calvert-Lewin, who had the better of Lascelles to curl a great finish past Dubravka.

Lejeune scored an overhead kick off a stoppage time scramble, and a silly Everton foul gave Newcastle one desperate chance at the death.

Pickford and the defense blocked three bids at a loose ball, but Lejeune’s fourth crossed the line.