Chelsea v. Arsenal headlines the six Premier League games taking place on Tuesday and you can watch them all live.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Everton host Newcastle, Brighton head to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace welcome Southampton, Sheffield United host Man City and Aston Villa host Watford in a huge game at the bottom.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for the six games on Tuesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
3:15 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Everton v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:30 p.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Man City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]