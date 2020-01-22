Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The race for the Premier League’s top-four resumes with as many as three genuine contenders for Champions League qualification in action, all at home, all against bottom-seven competition, on Wednesday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

The day’s late game, to be shown live on NBCSN, features fifth-place Manchester United hosting Burnley at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, eighth-place Tottenham Hotspur will host Norwich City and third-place Leicester City will host West Ham United.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The schedule for the three games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

3:15 p.m. ET: Man United v. Burnley — NBCSN [STREAM]

2:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur v. Norwich City — NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

2:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. West Ham United — NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Follow @AndyEdMLS