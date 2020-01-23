What are we supposed to do when the form table says there are about four teams playing well across the Premier League, and one conceded two stoppage-time goals to draw their last match?

It’s nutty, dear reader.

Liverpool is a team of destiny and Man City unbeaten in seven across all competitions. After that, there’s a lot of long exhalations and ponderous glances at the form table.

Things might get nutty in our first power rankings since Week 22.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — The Canaries have this awful penchant getting no points when they should get one, and one when they should get three. The former happened against Spurs, and now they simply have to sweep Newcastle by winning at St. James’ Park in two weeks.

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at Newcastle United