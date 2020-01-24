Aaron Mooy has signed for Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent deal after impressing while on loan from Huddersfield Town.
Mooy, 29, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Seagulls as the Australian international midfielder has become an integral part of Graham Potter‘s side who started the season well but have suffered a dip in form in recent months.
The former Melbourne City and Huddersfield star initially joined Brighton on loan in the summer but he move has now been made permanent and the reported transfer fee is in the region of $6.5 million. Pretty good business for a goalscoring midfielder with supreme quality from set piece situations.
Speaking about his permanent move to the Amex Stadium, Mooy revealed he is delighted to be at the club, totally feels at home and is enjoying the open, attacking style the Seagulls play.
“I feel like I’ve progressed, but of course you can always improve and do more,” Mooy said. “It’s about playing well consistently, but I am quite happy because you never know what can happen when you move clubs. You have a new manager, teammates and a new environment to adapt to, but it’s been really good. I like the way we play and it’s enjoyable to be a part of.”
Mooy has scored twice and added an assist and those contributions have all come in the last six weeks as he’s become extremely important to the way Brighton play. His eye for a pass, composure on the ball and ability to dictate the tempo of games from a wide left or central position has been key to Brighton hanging in games.
That said, they are just two points above the relegation zone so they will need plenty more goals like the one from Mooy below if they’re going to pull away from the drop zone in the weeks and months to come.
