Erling Haaland has taken to the Bundesliga like a fish to water, which is to say better than slightly well.

The 19-year-old Norwegian forward came on as one of Borussia Dortmund’s second-half substitutes on Friday for the second game in a row, and for the second game in a row he proceeded to score multiple goals in his rather short cameo.

Following a brace in his side’s 5-1 victory over Koln, Haaland’s official numbers are bonkers: 59 minutes played, 5 goals scored.

Last weekend: 3 goals in 34 minutes off the bench

Friday: 2 goals in 25 minutes off the bench The @Bundesliga_EN has a new star, and his name is Erling Haaland. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/UtkteLF2Vc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 24, 2020

While Haaland’s numbers are over-the-top outrageous following his first two appearances, the jolt of energy he has provided to Dortmund couldn’t have come at a better time. They now sit third in the Bundesliga table (having played one more game than second-place Bayern Munich and leaders RB Leipzig) and are just four points off the top spot.

For all of their struggles thus far in 2019-20, Dortmund still have an outside shot at winning the title. They won’t get their without more outrageous production from Haaland, who appears to be completely unbothered by the considerable step up in competition from Red Bull Salzburg to the upper echelons of the Bundesliga.

