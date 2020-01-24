More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga: Haaland scores two more as BVB routs Koln (video)

By Andy EdwardsJan 24, 2020, 5:09 PM EST
Erling Haaland has taken to the Bundesliga like a fish to water, which is to say better than slightly well.

[ MORE: Report: Man United's list of possible new strikers revealed ]

The 19-year-old Norwegian forward came on as one of Borussia Dortmund’s second-half substitutes on Friday for the second game in a row, and for the second game in a row he proceeded to score multiple goals in his rather short cameo.

Following a brace in his side’s 5-1 victory over Koln, Haaland’s official numbers are bonkers: 59 minutes played, 5 goals scored.

While Haaland’s numbers are over-the-top outrageous following his first two appearances, the jolt of energy he has provided to Dortmund couldn’t have come at a better time. They now sit third in the Bundesliga table (having played one more game than second-place Bayern Munich and leaders RB Leipzig) and are just four points off the top spot.

[ MORE: Solskjaer's transfer update; positive on rebuild ]

For all of their struggles thus far in 2019-20, Dortmund still have an outside shot at winning the title. They won’t get their without more outrageous production from Haaland, who appears to be completely unbothered by the considerable step up in competition from Red Bull Salzburg to the upper echelons of the Bundesliga.

FA Cup: Sheffield Wednesday into 5th round; Derby headed for replay

By Andy EdwardsJan 24, 2020, 5:44 PM EST
Sheffield Wednesday became the first club to reach the fifth round of the 2019-20 FA Cup by beating Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Friday.

[ MORE: Report: Man United's list of possible new strikers revealed ]

The Owls took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Morgan Fox squeezed his shot past the goalkeeper from a tight angle, and Sam Winnall put the EFL Championship side 2-0 up by slotting the ball home just before full-time. QPR pulled a goal back through Nahki Wells just moments later, but it wasn’t enough and the game finished 2-1.

It’s the second time in three seasons that Wednesday has reached the fifth round after doing so just twice in their previous 17 seasons.

[ MORE: Solskjaer's transfer update; positive on rebuild ]

Elsewhere, fellow Championship side Derby County couldn’t see off League Two side Northampton Town and will be forced into the dreaded replay after struggling to a scoreless draw away from home.

The draw for the fifth round will be held on Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET, prior to kickoff of Bournemouth v. Arsenal.

Vardy injury ‘not as serious as first thought,’ says Rodgers

By Andy EdwardsJan 24, 2020, 4:07 PM EST
Everyone at Leicester City is breathing a huge sigh of relief after receiving the timetable for the injury suffered by star striker Jamie Vardy on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Report: Man United's list of possible new strikers revealed ]

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed after the game that it wasn’t a hamstring injury, as originally feared, but rather a “twinge in his glute.” That was the first bit of “good news,” according to Rodgers.

Now comes the really good stuff for the Foxes: Vardy will be unavailable for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash with EFL Championship side Brentford, but he could return to action for the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals against Aston Villa on Tuesday — quotes from Sky Sports:

“He’s not available for the weekend and there will be a question mark for Tuesday, although it’s certainly not as serious as we first thought.

“It’s not his hamstring, it’s a glute, so we’re hopeful for Tuesday, but there’s a little bit of work to do. He’ll get some work in with the medical team. He’ll stay with them for the weekend.

“He’s much better than directly after the game, when he was tight and sore and struggling to move. But today he was much better.”

Throw in the fact that Leicester currently sit third in the Premier League and Champions League qualification is looking highly likely for next season (they hold a 14-point lead on fifth-place Manchester United with 14 games left to play), and they have truly dodged a bullet on this one.

FA Cup fourth round preview, score picks

Manchester United advances in FA Cup
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2020, 2:22 PM EST
The FA Cup fourth round is here as we are down to the final 32 teams in the oldest knockout competition in the world.

[ LIVE: All the FA Cup scores here

There are some intriguing storylines set up for the games across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday as Liverpool and Man United face tricky trips to lower-league opponents, while Southampton host Tottenham, Norwich head to Burnley and Arsenal travel to Bournemouth in two all-PL ties.

Brentford hosting Leicester is one for the purists, while West Brom, Millwall, Hull City and Oxford will all fancy their chances of knocking out their Premier League opponents as plenty of teams will rotate their squads.

Below we reveal our score predictions for each game, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

FRIDAY

Northampton Town 0-3 Derby County – 3 p.m. ET
QPR 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday – 3 p.m. ET

SATURDAY (all 10 a.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)

Brentford 1-2 Leicester – 7:30 a.m. ET
Burnley 3-1 Norwich City
Coventry City 1-3 Birmingham City
Millwall 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 2-0 Oxford United
Portsmouth 2-1 Barnsley
Reading 2-0 Cardiff City
Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
West Ham 1-2 West Brom
Hull City 1-3 Chelsea – 12:30 p.m. ET

SUNDAY

Man City 2-2 Fulham – 8 a.m. ET
Tranmere 1-3 Man United – 10 a.m. ET
Shrewsbury 1-4 Liverpool – 12 p.m. ET

MONDAY

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal  – 3 pm E.T.

Transfer rumor roundup: Rose in demand; Matviyenko to Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
With just one week to go until the January transfer window shuts, things are heating up across the Premier League as clubs prepare to shuffle their packs and have a roll of the dice ahead of the final months of the season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Here’s a look at some of the latest rumors popping up around the PL.

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

Danny Rose is a man in demand as the Tottenham left back has reportedly fallen out with Jose Mourinho.

Rose, 29, has just over a year left on his current Spurs contract and has already publicly stated that he intents to run it down as chairman Daniel Levy hasn’t offered him a new deal.

Given his current situation as youngster Japhet Tanganga has held down the left back spot in recent weeks, multiple reports claim that Newcastle, Bournemouth and Watford are all said to be interested in Rose’s experience at left back. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was very complimentary of Rose when asked about a possible loan move for the man who has been at Spurs for 12 years.

The England international will be keen to play in the second part of the season as he tries to seal his spot in Gareth Southgate‘s Three Lions squad for EURO 2020 and although giving up Champions League action and a top four push will be tough, playing regularly has to be his aim and it doesn’t seem like that will happen at Spurs.

Watford have Adam Mesina filing in at left back with Jose Holebas out injured, while Newcastle have big injury problems in that area with Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett both out for the rest of the season. As for Bournemouth, Charlie Daniels remans out and Sergio Rico has had an up and down time.

Newcastle would seem like a smart move for Rose who could play as a left wing back and he would be urged to get forward and join attacks whenever he felt like it. The Magpies are also well clear of the relegation scrap which would mean he could enjoy himself a little more and provide an attacking outlet for Bruce’s side.

At this stage of his career whoever does sign Rose, if he leaves Spurs, would be getting a vastly experienced professional who is solid defensively and capable of delivering moments of quality in the final third, even if his best days seem long gone.

Heading across north London and Arsenal have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine center back Mykola Matviyenko.

The 23-year-old can operate as a left-sided center back and Arsenal certainly need an extra option in that area of the pitch after Callum Chambers’ season-ending injury and the erratic form of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sokratis.

According to his agent Matviyenko would be available on loan for the rest of this season and Shakhtar are reportedly asking for a transfer fee in excess of $40 million for the defender who has been key to their success and Ukraine reaching EURO 2020 this summer.

Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped when asked directly about Matviyenko in his latest press conference but he has confirmed all January long that the Gunners are looking to sign new central defenders. Jerome Boateng, John Stones and Dayot Upamecano have all been linked with a move to Arsenal but maybe Matviyenko is the best fit for Arteta’s men.