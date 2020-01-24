With just one week to go until the January transfer window shuts, things are heating up across the Premier League as clubs prepare to shuffle their packs and have a roll of the dice ahead of the final months of the season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest rumors popping up around the PL.

Danny Rose is a man in demand as the Tottenham left back has reportedly fallen out with Jose Mourinho.

Rose, 29, has just over a year left on his current Spurs contract and has already publicly stated that he intents to run it down as chairman Daniel Levy hasn’t offered him a new deal.

Given his current situation as youngster Japhet Tanganga has held down the left back spot in recent weeks, multiple reports claim that Newcastle, Bournemouth and Watford are all said to be interested in Rose’s experience at left back. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was very complimentary of Rose when asked about a possible loan move for the man who has been at Spurs for 12 years.

The England international will be keen to play in the second part of the season as he tries to seal his spot in Gareth Southgate‘s Three Lions squad for EURO 2020 and although giving up Champions League action and a top four push will be tough, playing regularly has to be his aim and it doesn’t seem like that will happen at Spurs.

Watford have Adam Mesina filing in at left back with Jose Holebas out injured, while Newcastle have big injury problems in that area with Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett both out for the rest of the season. As for Bournemouth, Charlie Daniels remans out and Sergio Rico has had an up and down time.

Newcastle would seem like a smart move for Rose who could play as a left wing back and he would be urged to get forward and join attacks whenever he felt like it. The Magpies are also well clear of the relegation scrap which would mean he could enjoy himself a little more and provide an attacking outlet for Bruce’s side.

At this stage of his career whoever does sign Rose, if he leaves Spurs, would be getting a vastly experienced professional who is solid defensively and capable of delivering moments of quality in the final third, even if his best days seem long gone.

Heading across north London and Arsenal have been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine center back Mykola Matviyenko.

The 23-year-old can operate as a left-sided center back and Arsenal certainly need an extra option in that area of the pitch after Callum Chambers’ season-ending injury and the erratic form of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sokratis.

According to his agent Matviyenko would be available on loan for the rest of this season and Shakhtar are reportedly asking for a transfer fee in excess of $40 million for the defender who has been key to their success and Ukraine reaching EURO 2020 this summer.

Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped when asked directly about Matviyenko in his latest press conference but he has confirmed all January long that the Gunners are looking to sign new central defenders. Jerome Boateng, John Stones and Dayot Upamecano have all been linked with a move to Arsenal but maybe Matviyenko is the best fit for Arteta’s men.

