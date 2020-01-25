More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Serie A roundup: Ilicic powers Atalanta in historic win over Torino (video)

By Joel SoriaJan 25, 2020, 7:58 PM EST
Atalanta’s historic and overpowering win over Torino highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

Torino 0-7 Atalanta

Josip Ilicic scored a hat-trick, including a center-line strike, as Atalanta humiliated Torino 7-0 on Saturday, handing the hosts their worst home loss ever in Serie A play.

With only nine men on the field towards the end of the match for Turin-based side, Atalanta were able to capitalize, elevating their goal count to 57 goals in 21 games this season. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who are back in Champions League contention, lead the league in goals.

Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata, who scored a minute before the break, added to Ilicic’s first of three. A three-goal advantage after the first 45 minutes foreshadowed what Torino was going to encounter in the second half: more goals.

Eight minutes into the final 45 minutes of Saturday’s bout at the Olimpico di Torino, Ilicic quick-fired two more past an exposed Salvatore Sirigu.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Luis Muriel took the field for the visitors. And just six minutes after his first foot on the natural surface, the Colombian striker had a brace to his name.

“All we can do is apologize,” Torino coach Walter Mazzarri said. “In so many years of my career I had never had such a game.”

In fourth place with 38 points, Atalanta look to increase their seven-goal performances this season to three as they host struggling Genoa in a weeks time. Torino, on the other hand, meet AC Milan on Tuesday in the quarterfinal’s of the Coppa Italia.

Elsewhere

SPAL 1-3 Bologna

Fiorentina 0-0 Genoa

Netherlands forward Rob Rensenbrink dies at age 72

Associated PressJan 25, 2020, 8:23 PM EST
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Rob Rensenbrink, the forward who was centimeters away from delivering the Netherlands a World Cup title in 1978, has died at age 72, the Dutch football association said Saturday.

“We have heard with sadness of the death of football legend Rob Rensenbrink,” the association said in a tweet.

Rensenbrink played most of his club football in Belgium with Club Brugge and Anderlecht, where his weaving runs earned him the nickname “Snake Man.” He also played briefly for the Portland Timbers in the United States in 1980.

He was a regular for the Netherlands national team in its period of dominance in the 1970s.

He played 46 times and scored 14 goals for the Dutch team known for its slick, position-swapping “total football.”

But he will always be best remembered for the goal he didn’t quite score in the 1978 World Cup final.

With the scores tied at 1-1 between the Netherlands and host Argentina and the seconds ticking away in injury time of the final in Buenos Aires, Rensenbrink’s shot hit the post. The match went to extra time and Argentina scored twice to win 3-1.

It was the second straight World Cup final defeat for the Netherlands, which has appeared in three finals and lost them all.

Rensenbrink was diagnosed with a muscle disease in 2012 and died as a result of the illness, according to Dutch national broadcaster NOS.

Anderlecht said he died Friday night.

“Thanks for everything Robbie!” the Belgian club wrote on its website. “We will never forget you.”

La Liga roundup: Valencia hand Barcelona first defeat in Setien era (video)

By Joel SoriaJan 25, 2020, 6:08 PM EST
Valencia’s shock 2-0 win over Barcelona highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

Valencia 2-0 Barcelona

With an own goal from Jordi Alba and a strike from Maxi Gomez, Valencia defeated league leaders Barcelona at the Mestalla Stadium for the first time since 2008 (13 consecutive matches). As a result, Quique Setien’s perfect record – and honeymoon phase – with Barca is officially over.

In the opening of the second half, Gomez’s strike was deflected into the back of the net by Alba, giving the home side the lead over Setien’s  new-look Barcelona.

Then, in the 77th minute, the Uruguayan striker, who missed a penalty kick in the first half, capped off the victory for the home side with right-footed goal. With second best Real Madrid still to play Real Valladolid on Sunday, Barcelona are Madrid win or draw away from loosing the top position in Spain’s top-flight.

“There are things we must analyze, explain, and try to correct, of course,” Setien said after the match.

“The first half we were not good, best was just to be 0-0. Second half, the team improved and we had lots of chances, but it is not enough for us.”

Barcelona are currently without first-choice striker Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, but Valencia, too, are without one the club’s key players, captain Dani Parejo, who was suspended. Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes was also out for Los Che with an injury.

Barca – in true Setien fashion – controlled possession by nearly 50 percent more than Valencia, but failed to halt the home side’s persistent counter-attack play.

“It’s true that an important part of our work is to insist on being well positioned to stop teams countering,” Setien said. “Valencia are a very good team, who got away from our pressure very well, and have players who can do damage. It is something we have to work on.”

Setien will have time to process the defeat, with Barca’s next match scheduled for Thursday against Leganes in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, Valencia takes on Cultura Leonesa in the same tournament on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Osasuna 2-0 Levante

Espanyol 1-1 Athletic Bilbao 

Alaves 1-2 Villarreal

Sevilla 2-0 Granada

Bilbao’s Williams: ‘I suffered racist insults’ at Espanyol

Associated PressJan 25, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain — Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams says that he was a victim of racial abuse from fans while playing at Espanyol in a Spanish league game on Saturday.

Williams said after the 1-1 draw that “I suffered racist insults, something that no one wants to hear and has no place here.”

Williams, who is black, played 82 minutes of the match before being substituted.

“People should come to enjoy themselves, to help their team. This is a sport about friendship,” Williams said.

FA Cup: Chelsea survive trip to Hull, advance to 5th round (video)

By Andy EdwardsJan 25, 2020, 2:31 PM EST
With their 2-1 victory away to EFL Championship side Hull City, Chelsea joined Leicester City, Sheffield United and Norwich City as Premier League sides to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Frank Lampard‘s side got off to a flying start courtesy of Michy Batshuayi‘s deflected finish in the 6th minute, and the Blues were well on their way to a first half of total dominance.

Hull looked more prepared for a fight after halftime, but it mattered very little after Fikayo Tomori was gifted a free header two yards off the goal line. Ross Barkley‘s free kick was well placed at the back post and there was nothing that anyone could do to stop it.

Hull pulled the game back to 2-1 in the 78th minute, and they were more than a little fortunate in how they managed to do so. Kamil Grosicki smacked a free kick with plenty of power and got the deflection of all deflections to wrong-foot Willy Caballero and find the back of the net.

The draw for the fifth round will be held on Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET, prior to kickoff of Bournemouth v. Arsenal.