Manchester United drops Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in FA Cup

Attacking drought for Manchester United? Not to worry, call on the defenders.
Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, and Phil Jones all scored brilliant first-half goals as Manchester United dropped League Two side Tranmere Rovers 6-0 to advance to the FA Cup fifth round. The Prenton Park pitch was in horrendous shape after heavy rain, but that didn’t stop Manchester United’s spectacular finishing in an offensive onslaught.
Maguire was first up, picking out the opening goal on an absolute thunderbolt from outside the top of the box that weaved away from Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davieson and tucked into the top-right corner. The goal is his first for Manchester United and first overall in nearly a year, last scoring for Leicester City on January 30 of last year against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw.
Dalot found the back of the net next, a fabulous run through the top-right corner of the box that finished with a mesmerizing backheel to get away from his defender, finally rifling a howitzer into the far right corner of the net. Jesse Lingard soon got on the scoresheet himself, delivering a curler off a Maguire run through the middle as he picked up his first Manchester United assist and helped the Red Devils go 3-0 up before the 20 minute mark.
Jones picked out a fabulous header off an Andreas Pereira cross, meeting the ball past the far post and seeing it soar majestically into the top-left corner. Anthony Martial made it 5-0 before halftime, delivering a curler from near where Maguire scored his. After the break, substitute Tahith Chong was brought down by Davieson in the box, allowing Mason Greenwood to score from the spot.