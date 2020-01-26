Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant (video)

Neymar dedicated his second goal to Kobe Bryant, who, along with eight others, tragically passed away on Sunday.
Following his goal, Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant 2️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/uT1qCTg6Nq
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 26, 2020
The Brazilian star approached a sideline camera after his second goal of the night, gesturing the numbers two and four with his fingers, a number worn by Bryant during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Following the game, Neymar paid additional respect to Bryant via Twitter.
Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe… que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos 🙏🏽🖤 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou
— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020
It reads in English: “Sad day for us in sports, for us fans and especially for Kobe’s family and friends. A legend has been made with your hands, thank you for extolling the Kobe sport … may God comfort the hearts of your family and friends”
Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and six others, died in the helicopter accident on Sunday morning in Southern California.
A basketball legend and soccer fan, others within the sport paid tribute to Bryant:
We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL
— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kobe Bryant, a basketball legend whose performances transcended the sport to become a worldwide star https://t.co/BkJtoe9UbL
— Premier League (@premierleague) January 26, 2020
I still can’t believe the news. I’m very sorry about what happened. My condolences and best wishes to Kobe’s whole family. #RIPMAMBA 💔😔
— Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) January 26, 2020
Rest easy Legend 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW
— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020
Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wGhF4xouVL
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2020
A legend, and a friend to us and our sport. Our hearts break today.
Rest In Peace, Kobe and Gigi. pic.twitter.com/R5qkgERv9k
— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) January 26, 2020