Report: New York Red Bulls reject West Ham bid for Aaron Long

The New York Red Bulls have rejected an offer from West Ham for defender Aaron Long, according to Sky Sports.
The Hammers’ offer for the 27-year-old former MLS Defender of the Year was $500,000 for a season-long loan with a $4.5 million option to buy in the summer.
Last summer, Long, who has a $4 million release clause was on the verge of joining the London-based side, but was unable to secure a work permit.
“As our biggest ally, it seems strange that a football player from the US can’t automatically get a work visa to play in England,” the defender said last summer, amid a move to England. “Every kid in the USA dreams of playing in the English Premier League. Not many players get the chance, so of course I would like to play there someday.”
West Ham, who haven’t won in three Premier League matches, stand 17th on the table with 23 points.