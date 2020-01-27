With just a few days to go until the January transfer window shuts, things are heating up across the Premier League as clubs prepare to shuffle their packs and have a roll of the dice ahead of the final months of the season with Arsenal set to feature heavily as the clock ticks down.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest rumors popping up around the PL.

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

The Telegraph are reporting that Barcelona are seriously pushing for a move for Aubameyang, 30, in the final days of the window as they have to replace the injured Luis Suarez, with Valencia’s Rodrigo another option.

Aubameyang has less than 18 months left on his current Arsenal deal and this is probably the last chance the Gunners have to sell the Gabonese striker for anything close to what he’s worth. Per the report, Arsenal want over $65 million for Auba.

The experienced striker has been sensational since arriving from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, scoring 57 goals in 91 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

Can Mikel Arteta afford to lose Aubameyang? No, not really. He is their leading goalscorer and talisman but after his recent red card at Crystal Palace the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette have stood tall with the young Brazilian striker in particular showing he can fill the considerable void Aubameyang would leave behind.

With the Gunners 10 points off the top four with 14 games to go, selling Aubameyang would be like waving the white flag on their hopes of getting to the Champions League next season. It must be noted that the striker has been a little more outspoken in his new role as a leader and more involved with supporters’ groups who are speaking out against the running of the club. Maybe cashing in now rather than losing him for next to nothing in the summer would be a smart move for Arsenal as it would allow Arteta to rebuild the squad and give it a more youthful look.

Various reports state that Thomas Lemar could arrive at Arsenal from Atletico Madrid as the Spanish club left him out of their squad for the 0-0 draw draw with Leganes on Sunday.

Lemar, 24, has found life tough in La Liga and with Edinson Cavani reportedly ready to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain, Diego Simeone is keen to move on Lemar. The French international winger, who burst onto the scene in 2017 as a key member in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning team, would be available on an initial loan deal.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in the summer of 2017 before joining Atletico in 2018 and Lemar is said to be keen to get his career back on track with a move to the Premier League. He has scored just four goals in 64 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

Do Arsenal need a winger? Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson are their main options out wide, so all of a sudden there is a little bit of a gap there with Mesut Ozil played centrally by Arteta and Aubameyang often starting off the left.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports