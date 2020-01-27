More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Barcelona’s Setien under pressure after three games in charge

Associated PressJan 27, 2020, 7:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona hired Quique Setien to improve a team that was already leading the Spanish league.

Two weeks later, the defending champions are trailing Real Madrid and clearly struggling to adapt to the on-the-fly coaching change.

The team has boosted its possession of the ball and its number of passes, tenants of the orthodox Barcelona style professed by Setien that had waned in recent seasons. But that has yet to make it firmer on defense or lead to more goals compared to its performances under predecessor Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona needed a goal by Lionel Messi to get past Granada 1-0 in Setien’s debut on Jan. 19. A double by Antoine Griezmann, including a second goal in stoppage time, saved them against third-tier side Ibiza in the Copa del Rey with a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

But on Saturday Barcelona was completely outplayed at Valencia, which was content to let Barcelona have the ball and then wait to pounce on the break. Valencia won 2-0 despite also missing a penalty and hitting the post. Madrid’s 1-0 win at Valladolid on Sunday let it move three points ahead and take charge of the title race.

Setien acknowledged that his team has yet to play like he wants.

“We are evaluating the position of our players and the understanding we need to have to do what we propose,” Setien said after Saturday’s loss. “One thing is that (the players) understand it on the chalkboard and quite another is how we put it into practice.”

Setien’s three-man backline, a change from Valverde’s four defenders, left the team’s flanks exposed against Valencia. Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba, playing as wing backs, were unable to effectively join the attack. And, most disconcertingly for Setien, the midfield of Sergio Buquests, Frenkie de Jong, and Arthur failed to set up Messi and Griezmann in scoring positions.

Barcelona only got going once it was trailing in the score and after Arturo Vidal had replaced Arthur. Vidal set up Messi’s goal against Granada and was his best partner in attack again at Valencia.

“There are things that (my players) didn’t interpret correctly,” Setien said. “That, or we didn’t explain them well. We made passes that didn’t help advance the team. There are things we need to work on to correct.”

Setien will need to work out the kinks in his team before Barcelona visits Napoli in the opening leg of their Champions League round-of-16 leg on Feb. 25.

Next up is Leganes in the Copa del Rey round-of-16 on Thursday.

SIMEONE’S SLUMP

Atletico Madrid is in a slump and its road forward is only going to get more difficult.

Diego Simeone’s side will take a four-game winless streak across all competitions to crosstown rival Real Madrid next weekend.

Madrid bettered Atletico on Jan. 12 in a penalty shootout to win the Spanish Super Cup. That loss started a wretched run for Atletico that has included a 2-0 loss at Eibar, a humiliating exit from the Copa del Rey to a third-tier team, and Sunday’s 0-0 draw at home with lowly Leganes.

“The results are not good, but we have never stopped trying nor fighting for the good times to return,” goalkeeper Jan Oblak said. “We hope to build the run of wins that we all need.”

While Oblak is keeping the team in matches by anchoring a strong defense, the team’s attack is sputtering. With 22 goals in 21 league matches, only five teams in the 20-team division have scored fewer. Barcelona, the leading scorer, has 50 goals.

The pressure will be on former Madrid player Alvaro Morata to lead an attack with Angel Correa and youngster Joao Felix, who has yet to meet expectations following his 120 million euros ($133 million) transfer from Benifca.

A win at the Santiago Bernabeu would do wonders to silence Atletico’s critics. A loss would realistically leave the team with only the Champions League to play for. It faces defending champion Liverpool in the round-of-16 next month.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2020, 11:54 AM EST
Leave a comment

Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here and there are some familiar faces sticking around the upper echelons.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Stars from Liverpool, Man City, Wolves and Southampton dominate our power rankings once again as those teams continue to impress in 2020.

[ MORE: Club Power Rankings

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]  

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – New entry
2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 2
3. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
4. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 3
5. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
6. Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – Even
7. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – New entry
8. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry
9. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – Up 1
10. Danny Ings (Southampton) – Down 8
11. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry
12. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – Even
13. Troy Deeney (Watford) – Down 8
14. Jack Stephens (Southampton) – Even
15. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
16. Ayoze Perez (Leicester) – New entry
17. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 10
18. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
19. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) – New entry
20. Nick Pope (Burnley) – New entry

Transfer rumor roundup: Aubameyang to Barca; Lemar to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2020, 11:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

With just a few days to go until the January transfer window shuts, things are heating up across the Premier League as clubs prepare to shuffle their packs and have a roll of the dice ahead of the final months of the season with Arsenal set to feature heavily as the clock ticks down.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Here’s a look at some of the latest rumors popping up around the PL.

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

The Telegraph are reporting that Barcelona are seriously pushing for a move for Aubameyang, 30, in the final days of the window as they have to replace the injured Luis Suarez, with Valencia’s Rodrigo another option.

Aubameyang has less than 18 months left on his current Arsenal deal and this is probably the last chance the Gunners have to sell the Gabonese striker for anything close to what he’s worth. Per the report, Arsenal want over $65 million for Auba.

The experienced striker has been sensational since arriving from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, scoring 57 goals in 91 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

Can Mikel Arteta afford to lose Aubameyang? No, not really. He is their leading goalscorer and talisman but after his recent red card at Crystal Palace the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette have stood tall with the young Brazilian striker in particular showing he can fill the considerable void Aubameyang would leave behind.

With the Gunners 10 points off the top four with 14 games to go, selling Aubameyang would be like waving the white flag on their hopes of getting to the Champions League next season. It must be noted that the striker has been a little more outspoken in his new role as a leader and more involved with supporters’ groups who are speaking out against the running of the club. Maybe cashing in now rather than losing him for next to nothing in the summer would be a smart move for Arsenal as it would allow Arteta to rebuild the squad and give it a more youthful look.

Various reports state that Thomas Lemar could arrive at Arsenal from Atletico Madrid as the Spanish club left him out of their squad for the 0-0 draw draw with Leganes on Sunday.

Lemar, 24, has found life tough in La Liga and with Edinson Cavani reportedly ready to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain, Diego Simeone is keen to move on Lemar. The French international winger, who burst onto the scene in 2017 as a key member in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning team, would be available on an initial loan deal.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in the summer of 2017 before joining Atletico in 2018 and Lemar is said to be keen to get his career back on track with a move to the Premier League. He has scored just four goals in 64 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

Do Arsenal need a winger? Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson are their main options out wide, so all of a sudden there is a little bit of a gap there with Mesut Ozil played centrally by Arteta and Aubameyang often starting off the left.

Is Klopp correct to play kids in FA Cup replay?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2020, 9:44 AM EST
1 Comment

Jurgen Klopp has created quite the stir by saying he will play the kids in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town and he will not be managing the team either.

Is this decision correct from the German coach?

Klopp spoke after a young, much-changed Liverpool side blew a 2-0 lead at Shrewsbury on Sunday to draw 2-2 and set up a replay during what was supposed to be their mid-season player break.

The Premier League, for the first time in its history, split the schedule in early February so that teams would have an extra week off to rest players. Liverpool, along with Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Newcastle will no longer have a break due to FA Cup fourth round replays being scheduled to take part during the proposed period off.

“We got a letter from the authorities in April last year asking us not to organize anything during the week of the break and we haven’t,” Klopp said. “We have given the players the time off, and some are going away. They will still be keeping fit, but they do not have to play football that week and they do not have to come in to Melwood.”

Klopp’s reasoning for not coaching the side and his first team squad not playing in the replay is that they need to rest mentally and physically and he says he is following Premier League orders after the mid-season break was confirmed. His players have booked vacations with families and because the English FA and Premier League couldn’t totally guarantee there wouldn’t be an FA Cup replay during this break, this situation was always likely to crop up.

There has been uproar from some that Klopp is disrespecting the FA Cup but it is the lack of foresight from those above him in terms of scheduling which is the bigger problem. People within the FA would have been keeping their fingers crossed that there would be no replays involving PL clubs in the fourth round but inevitably there are.

Klopp allowed U23 coach Neil Critchley to take the young Liverpool side which lost 5-0 at Aston Villa in their League Cup quarterfinal earlier this season as he took the first team to Qatar to play in the FIFA Club World Cup, which they won, but this situation is totally different.

The Liverpool boss has a choice here and even though his team are 16 points clear atop the Premier League, with a game in hand, he is prioritizing the Premier League title over the FA Cup and other competitions. Can you blame him?

Everyone connected with Liverpool has craved winning the league title for over 30 years and it finally seems like it will happen. Klopp, his staff and his players are focused totally on winning the Premier League. That has to be his priority. Not the FA Cup, League Cup or even the Champions League after they won it last season.

Plus, Klopp and his players deserve a break just like every other Premier League team in this new mid-season rest period and even though the title already seems wrapped up, it is down to the manager to manage the situation as best he sees it. Klopp has long been an advocate of playing less games and has campaigned for competitions and seasons to be cut shorter. He is just sticking to what he believes in.

Managers who play weakened teams in cup competitions on purpose have been fined in the past but it is likely the FA will be lenient with Klopp for fielding his youth team given the unusual circumstances.

Liverpool’s boss will be criticized by many for this decision but those closest to the club will totally understand it.

Report: Arsenal in talks to sign Mari

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 27, 2020, 8:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Arsenal are still in talks to sign Spanish center back Pablo Mari despite the player returning to Brazilian club Flamengo after being in London.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK believe that the plan was always for Mari to return to Brazil as Arsenal and the reigning Brazilian champions are locked in talks about an initial loan deal for the 26-year-old.

The deal would be a loan with an option to buy in the summer and would give Mikel Arteta some much-needed depth in central defense.

Mari moved to Man City in 2016 but never played for City as he was loaned out to Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna before he left City last summer on a permanent deal to Flamengo. He has since won the Brazilian title and Copa Libertadores with Flamengo and played in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Liverpool as they lost 1-0 in extra time.

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

With Callum Chambers out injured until next season, plus David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis out of form, Arteta’s main aim is to shore things up at the back.

Since he arrived in December the Gunners have become tougher to beat and are playing with more energy but individual errors, especially defensively, continue to cost them dear as they sit 10 points off the top four with 14 games to go.

If Arsenal can improved defensively then a top four push, or at the very least a run to the Europa League final, isn’t out of the question and adding Mari or another center back is key for Arteta in the final days of the window.

Arsenal have been linked with Jerome Boateng, Dayot Upamecano, Mykola Matviyenko, John Stones and many other center backs this month but it seems like a deal for Mari would perhaps be the easiest to get over the line before Friday’s deadline.