Now, the idea of this transfer needs post is to identify what each Premier League club should do on Deadline Day.

We know that quite often the January transfer window is a slow burner and maybe, just maybe we will see a flurry of activity in the finals hour of the window.

Below is a look at the key areas where each PL club should do business before the transfer window closes on Friday evening.

Arsenal

Center back: The Gunners have been on the hunt for a new central defender all month long after Calum Chambers ruptured his ACL. Mikel Arteta is trying to get a move for Pablo Mari over the line, while Thomas Lemar has also been linked with a move if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves for Barcelona in the final days of the window.

Possibility they will add players: 90 percent

Aston Villa

Striker: They have been the busiest team in January so far after two huge injuries to Tom Heaton and Wesley have hit Villa hard. Dean Smith brought in Pepe Reina in goal, Danny Drinkwater on loan in midfield, Mbwana Samatta up top and youngster Louie Barry. So, they should be set. But Dean Smith has hinted they may add one more attacking player. With American youngster Indiana Vassilev performing well off the bench after his recent debut, Villa may not need extra help.

Possibility they will add players: 60 percent

Bournemouth

Defenders: With so many injuries, Eddie Howe has been scrambling to put his best team together. They had a big win agains Brighton last time out which will have relieved some of the pressure on him but Danny Rose has been linked with a loan move and that would seem like a good fit.

Possibility they will add players: 40 percent

Brighton and Hove Albion

None: The Seagulls have added Aaron Mooy on a permanent basis and have plenty of attacking options, although the goals have dried up for Maupay and Connolly. Maybe adding an extra forward on loan in the final days of the window makes sense?

Possibility they will add players: 10 percent

Burnley

None: A quiet few days for the Clarets who may just move a few squad players out on loan. Sean Dyche has a strong squad which is free of injuries and he will be happy enough with what he has.

Possibility they will add players: 10 percent

Chelsea

Striker: Frank Lampard has looked a little frustrated by the lack of signings and Chelsea have been linked strongly with moves for Edinson Cavani, Piatek and Boubakary Soumare. Those deals seem unlikely to happen and their focus may be set on this summer with Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha at the top of their list. A deal for Zaha seems unlikely in the next few days.

Possibility they will add players: 30 percent

Crystal Palace

Defenders: Basically, Palace need to add an extra player in each area of the pitch and Roy Hodgson has already said that and he hopes the owners back him. With Cenk Tosun arriving on loan they’ve addressed that need but Palace do look short in the full area. The Eagles always seem keen to add players later in the month and hang on for a good deal. Let’s see if they do it again.

Possibility they will add players: 40 percent

Everton

None: A bit of extra cover would be nice for Carlo Ancelotti but with Mason Holgate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and others stepping up, he can rely on Everton’s youngsters to push them into midtable in the final months of the season.

Possibility they will add players: 10 percent

Leicester City

Center back: They want to sign a center back and have been linked with Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard but that deal seems unlikely. Leicester’s squad is strong throughout and has even copped without the injured Jamie Vardy.

Possibility they will add players: 15 percent

Liverpool

None: And they’ve already done their business. Takumi Minamino has arrived from RB Salzburg in a bargain deal and that will be Liverpool wrapped up for the window. Jurgen Klopp also has plenty of talented youngsters to call up.

Possibility they will add (more) players: 5 percent

Manchester City

Center back: Their biggest need for about 12 months and City haven’t done anything about it. Seems crazy given their status as one of the richest teams on the planet. Nathan Ake would be a good buy, so too would Caglar Soyuncu or Jonny Evans but now Aymeric Laporte is back, nothing is likely to happen. Pep is unlikely to do business in the January window unless a wonderful deal presents itself.

Possibility they will add players: 25 percent

Manchester United

Central midfield, striker: As injuries pile up in central midfield Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted all month that is where he is looking. That has been their biggest need all season, especially with Pogba’s injury problems. Bruno Fernandes heading to United looks unlikely, while they may need a short-term replacement for Marcus Rashford but it seems like Mason Greenwood is ready to step in and feel that void.

Possibility they will add players: 50 percent

Newcastle United

Left back: They’ve been busy in January with Nabil Bentaleb and Valenino Lazzaro coming in on loan, while they have also been linked with Danny Rose after Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems went down with season-ending injuries. Steve Bruce will doing his best to add a left back in the final days of the window.

Possibility they will add players: 70 percent.

Norwich City

None: Norwich have loaned Hertha Berlin’s attacker Duda and signed midfielder Lukas Rupp and the main thing for Daniel Farke‘s side is that they keep hold of Pukki, Aarons and Cantwell, which they look like doing. They should have probably added an extra defensive player but Farke has already said they are done for January.

Possibility they will add players: 10 percent

Sheffield United

None: They added Jack Rodwell as a free agent to provide some depth and Jack Robinson as a key defensive addition. They have options in every position and Chris Wilder has rotated the squad well this season.

Possibility they will add (more) players: 5 percent

Southampton

Full backs: Ralph Hasenhuttl has already said he wants to sign some new full backs. Cedric is out of contract this summer and Ryan Bertrand has been linked with a move away. Expect some young full backs to arrive, with Spurs’ Kyle Walker-Peters set to arrive on loan. Given their superb recent form that is pretty much all Saints need.

Possibility they will add players: 80 percent.

Tottenham Hotspur

Striker: Harry Kane’s injury means they will want a new striker. Jose Mourinho has sorted out their defensive displays and Daniel Levy has finally moved on Christian Eriksen with Steven Bergwijn set to replace him. Gedson Fernandes has arrived and Piatek seems like the perfect man to help with Kane’s absence.

Possibility they will add players: 70 percent.

Watford

Defender: Honestly, they are pretty set. Another striker to push Deeney and Gray hard would be nice but Nigel Pearson has inherited a decent squad and now has them well organized and hungry. The Hornets don’t really need to spend despite being in a relegation scrap. But with a few poor results in recent weeks, a defensive addition would be nice. They’ve been linked with moves for Danny Rose from Spurs and Ben Gibson from Burnley. Both would make sense.

Possibility they will add players: 50 percent

West Ham United

Striker, defenders: David Moyes needs to do some serious work in the finals days of the window as the Hammers look set for a relegation scrap. They have brought in Randolph to back up Fabianski in goal and more defensive improvements would be nice. The Hammers have spent a lot recently but an experienced striker to work alongside Haller is essential. Work to do.

Possibility they will add players: 70 percent

Wolverhampton Wanderers

None: Pretty set after adding Leonardo Campana to back up Raul Jimenez up top, as Nuno Espirito Santo likes to have a small squad and they’ve battled through superbly so far. With no FA Cup run this season, they can focus on the Europa League and Premier League. Wolves always seem likely to add young players though.

Possibility they will add players: 10 percent

