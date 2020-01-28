More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Calhanoglu rescues AC Milan in Coppa Italia quarters

By Kyle BonnJan 28, 2020, 5:59 PM EST
Hakan Calhanoglu struggled mightily in the first half of the season, but as AC Milan appears to be picking up the pieces, the 25-year-old Turkish international appears to be front-and-center of the turnaround.

That was on display in the 4-2 Coppa Italia quarterfinal victory over Torino where Calhanoglu proved the hero, scoring the 91st minute equalizer to send the game to extra time before bagging the 106th minute winner.

Facing a 2-1 deficit and an embarrassing result that would undo an otherwise completely unblemished January slate, Calhanoglu came off the bench in the 82nd minute looking to provide a spark. In stoppage time, he took a cutback from Samu Castillejo to the top of the box and rifled in a deflected effort in stoppage time to prolong the match. Then, in extra time, the former Bayer Leverkusen man was on hand to deliver a fabulous finish on the break from a tight angle, finding the back of the net off the fingertips of Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu who very nearly produced a stunning acrobatic save diving to his left.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic then finished off the game two minutes later, poking home an excellent short-range layoff from substitute Rafael Leao.

While his production in front of net has dipped severely this season, Calhanoglu has still been at the heart of AC Milan’s winter turnaround. His WhoScored ratings have increased sharply since earning consistent scores below a six through September and October, and as a result AC Milan has lost just once in Serie A play since mid-November. The club has risen to eighth in the table, a sharp turnaround from its time spent between 10th and 12th for much of the last three months.

Wayne Rooney scores first Derby County goal

By Kyle BonnJan 28, 2020, 5:27 PM EST
Wayne Rooney is back playing in England, and he’s back on the scoresheet as well.

The 34-year-old bagged his first goal since joining Derby County from D.C. United – thanks in large part to a massive deflection – as the Rams fell 3-2 with Luton Town in Championship play.

The goal comes in Rooney’s fourth appearance for Derby County since joining this winter, having played the full 90 minutes in the previous three showings without finding the back of the net.

Just past the hour mark, with the game still scoreless, Rooney got a lateral pass from American midfielder Duane Holmes right outside the top of the penalty area. Rooney hit the ball first time, firing an effort that smacked the left knee of substitute defender Donervon Daniels and redirected perfectly into the top-right corner.

The game featured an insane finish, with Luton Town coming back to take a 2-1 lead. Derby County drew level with an 85th minute goal from Chris Martin, but Jayden Bogle – who assisted Martin’s equalizer with a fabulous cross only moments earlier – saw an own-goal give Luton the lead for good just a minute later.

Rooney has worn the captain’s armband in all four appearances for Derby County. The Rams are a disappointing 16th in the league table, having challenged for promotion the last few years, culminating in a brutal late defeat at Wembley in the playoff final last season.

Ada Hegerberg suffers torn ACL

By Kyle BonnJan 28, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg announced alongside her club Olympique Lyonnais that she has suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during training.

The 24-year-old, who sits as the highest scorer in women’s Champions League history, has scored 14 times in Ligue 1 play this season with another nine in Champions League competition. Her league goal haul is second only to the 15 of PSG’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto, while those nine Champions League goals are only topped by a trio of ladies with 10 that includes Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema. Lyon is set to play Bayern Munich on March 25 in the quarterfinals.

“This is a setback for me, but I’m going to work through this with all my heart and my energy,” Hegerberg wrote on her social media platforms. “The best is yet to come. YOU’LL SEE ME SOON!”

Hegerberg made waves when she announced she would not play for the Norweigan national team in protest of the country’s gender gap, and held to her declaration during the 2019 Women’s World Cup as Norway fell to England in the quarterfinals without her.

At 24 years old, Hegerberg is one of the most well-known female players in the world, and has led Lyon to the Champions League title in each of the last four years. Without Hegerberg for the first time this season, Lyon deployed French international Amel Majri up front by herself against Stade de Reims, and she scored twice in the eventual 5-0 win.

Trezeguet sends Aston Villa on to Wembley in Carabao Cup

By Kyle BonnJan 28, 2020, 4:43 PM EST
In a wildly entertaining game, with massive chances for both sides, it’s Aston Villa who goes through to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final, topping Leicester City 2-1 at Villa Park for a 3-2 aggregate victory. The winning moment came as late as it possibly could, with substitute Trezeguet finding the back of the net in the 93rd minute of regulation with penalties looming.

The start of the match was intense. In the opening minutes, Jack Grealish‘s cross was stopped by the right foot of Kasper Schmeichel before down the other end James Maddison nearly put Leicester City in front but for a wonderful fingertip save by Orjan Nyland. Maddison again just missed in the seventh minute, firing just wide right with a left-footed volley.

Leicester City would rue those misses, as Aston Villa would go in front on 13 minutes as Matt Targett found some space on the left side of the six-yard box and fired past Schmeichel for the opener. The finish was emphatic and professional after the Leicester defense opened up by a brilliant run and turn by Grealish.

The Foxes were again thwarted by Nyland who acrobatically tipped a vicious shot from Youri Tielemans off the crossbar, a wonderful, shimmering save.

After halftime, Villa came close to a second through Grealish who just missed with a 54th minute shot as the hosts began to pour it on. Targett also came close but fired a long-range effort wide to the right. Again they almost had the all-important game sealer, but debutant Mbwana Samatta somehow whiffed in front of net as Grealish delivered a spectacular ball to the doorstep.

The Foxes began to push in the final 20 minutes with Jamie Vardy brought onto the pitch. Kelechi Iheanacho proved dangerous, coming close minutes before firing Leicester City level with 19 minutes to go. Harvey Barnes drives past his defender Frédéric Guilbert and fired a sumptuous cross to the far post where Iheanacho was waiting to roof the ball. Oddly enough, Barnes – essential in the creation of the equalizer – was about to be withdrawn by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers with Demari Gray ready on the touchline, but after the goal, the substitution was reconsidered.

Leicester nearly won it with 11 minutes to go, but somehow, with Aston Villa completely unable to clear the ball from their own penalty area, the Foxes were unable to find the back of the net. Iheanacho headed the ball across the face of goal where nobody was waiting until it reached Vardy at the far post who sent it back towards the top of the six-yard box. Iheanacho then whiffed at the cutback before Maddison fired over.

The Carabao Cup does not feature extra-time, so with the score level at 1-1 and the aggregate even at 2-2, penalties were on the horizon, but Aston Villa had other ideas. The home side booked its place to Wembley on a relatively simple effort, with the Egyptian connection coming through. Ahmed El Mohamady sent a looping, long-distance cross to the far post where Trezeguet was waiting, with a simple left-footed finish before the ball hit the ground.

Overall, Jack Grealish once again showed his fabulous class, carrying Aston Villa throughout the match, proving dangerous both in transition and in the half court. Leicester City, though, will be overly disappointed having won the shot count 22 to nine and holding two-thirds of the possession. Maddison missed countless good opportunities and Vardy’s inclusion did little to help in front of net.

Villa will play in the Carabao Cup final for the ninth time in the club’s history, going for its sixth League Cup title. They will play either Manchester City or Manchester United, with City holding a 3-1 advantage going into the second leg tomorrow at the Etihad.

Reports: Man United nears Bruno Fernandes deal

By Kyle BonnJan 28, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
A transfer saga that has lasted nearly as long as the winter window itself finally appears to be nearing a conclusion.

Multiple reports in England, including James Ducker of The Telegraph and Simon Peach of Press Association, have revealed that Manchester United has finally agreed to a deal with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes.

Ducker’s report states that Manchester United has agreed to pay $61 million for Fernandes, with another $27 million of add-ons. The 25-year-old will sign a four-and-a-half year deal with an option for another year, taking him under club control through at least the summer of 2024.

Reports over the past few weeks had highlighted the struggle for the two clubs to come to an agreement regarding the transfer. There were recent rumors over the past 24 hours that Barcelona had gained an interest in Fernandes with Manchester United struggling to get a deal over the line, but those appear to be nothing but a push by the player to drive through a deal.

Fernandes will be a boost to the Manchester United midfield that lost Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera over the summer and have suffered injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, both of whom have grown into vastly important players. The Portuguese international has made 28 appearances for Sporting CP this season across all competitions, scoring 15 goals including in league play.

The deal is still subject to a medical.