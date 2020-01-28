More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Reports: Man United nears Bruno Fernandes deal

By Kyle BonnJan 28, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
A transfer saga that has lasted nearly as long as the winter window itself finally appears to be nearing a conclusion.

Multiple reports in England, including James Ducker of The Telegraph and Simon Peach of Press Association, have revealed that Manchester United has finally agreed to a deal with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes.

Ducker’s report states that Manchester United has agreed to pay $61 million for Fernandes, with another $27 million of add-ons. The 25-year-old will sign a four-and-a-half year deal with an option for another year, taking him under club control through at least the summer of 2024.

Reports over the past few weeks had highlighted the struggle for the two clubs to come to an agreement regarding the transfer. There were recent rumors over the past 24 hours that Barcelona had gained an interest in Fernandes with Manchester United struggling to get a deal over the line, but those appear to be nothing but a push by the player to drive through a deal.

Fernandes will be a boost to the Manchester United midfield that lost Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera over the summer and have suffered injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, both of whom have grown into vastly important players. The Portuguese international has made 28 appearances for Sporting CP this season across all competitions, scoring 15 goals including in league play.

The deal is still subject to a medical.

Trezeguet sends Aston Villa on to Wembley in Carabao Cup

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 28, 2020, 4:43 PM EST
In a wildly entertaining game, with massive chances for both sides, it’s Aston Villa who goes through to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final, topping Leicester City 2-1 at Villa Park for a 3-2 aggregate victory. The winning moment came as late as it possibly could, with substitute Trezeguet finding the back of the net in the 93rd minute of regulation with penalties looming.

The start of the match was intense. In the opening minutes, Jack Grealish‘s cross was stopped by the right foot of Kasper Schmeichel before down the other end James Maddison nearly put Leicester City in front but for a wonderful fingertip save by Orjan Nyland. Maddison again just missed in the seventh minute, firing just wide right with a left-footed volley.

Leicester City would rue those misses, as Aston Villa would go in front on 13 minutes as Matt Targett found some space on the left side of the six-yard box and fired past Schmeichel for the opener. The finish was emphatic and professional after the Leicester defense opened up by a brilliant run and turn by Grealish.

The Foxes were again thwarted by Nyland who acrobatically tipped a vicious shot from Youri Tielemans off the crossbar, a wonderful, shimmering save.

After halftime, Villa came close to a second through Grealish who just missed with a 54th minute shot as the hosts began to pour it on. Targett also came close but fired a long-range effort wide to the right. Again they almost had the all-important game sealer, but debutant Mbwana Samatta somehow whiffed in front of net as Grealish delivered a spectacular ball to the doorstep.

The Foxes began to push in the final 20 minutes with Jamie Vardy brought onto the pitch. Kelechi Iheanacho proved dangerous, coming close minutes before firing Leicester City level with 19 minutes to go. Harvey Barnes drives past his defender Frédéric Guilbert and fired a sumptuous cross to the far post where Iheanacho was waiting to roof the ball. Oddly enough, Barnes – essential in the creation of the equalizer – was about to be withdrawn by Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers with Demari Gray ready on the touchline, but after the goal, the substitution was reconsidered.

Leicester nearly won it with 11 minutes to go, but somehow, with Aston Villa completely unable to clear the ball from their own penalty area, the Foxes were unable to find the back of the net. Iheanacho headed the ball across the face of goal where nobody was waiting until it reached Vardy at the far post who sent it back towards the top of the six-yard box. Iheanacho then whiffed at the cutback before Maddison fired over.

The Carabao Cup does not feature extra-time, so with the score level at 1-1 and the aggregate even at 2-2, penalties were on the horizon, but Aston Villa had other ideas. The home side booked its place to Wembley on a relatively simple effort, with the Egyptian connection coming through. Ahmed El Mohamady sent a looping, long-distance cross to the far post where Trezeguet was waiting, with a simple left-footed finish before the ball hit the ground.

Overall, Jack Grealish once again showed his fabulous class, carrying Aston Villa throughout the match, proving dangerous both in transition and in the half court. Leicester City, though, will be overly disappointed having won the shot count 22 to nine and holding two-thirds of the possession. Maddison missed countless good opportunities and Vardy’s inclusion did little to help in front of net.

Villa will play in the Carabao Cup final for the ninth time in the club’s history, going for its sixth League Cup title. They will play either Manchester City or Manchester United, with City holding a 3-1 advantage going into the second leg tomorrow at the Etihad.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2020, 2:20 PM EST
Aston Villa host Leicester City in the second leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET) at Villa Park.

[ LIVE: Villa v. Leicester ]

The score is locked at 1-1 after the first leg at Leicester as struggling Villa will hope home advantage can play a big part in upsetting the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers and Leicester are the heavy favorites to advance to the final (their first in over 20 years) where they will face either Man City or Man United.

Dean Smith and his injury-hit Villa have been buoyed by recent results and will be dangerous with Jack Grealish leading the charge.

This will be a tight, tense Midlands derby as local pride and a place at Wembley is on the line. With the potential for penalties, if needed, it could be a long night in Birmingham.

In team news Samatta makes his Villa debut, while Leicester’s star striker Jamie Vardy is fit enough for the bench.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while we will have you covered here at Pro Soccer Talk with all of the reaction and analysis.

LINEUPS

Transfer rumor roundup: Can, Walker-Peters in demand

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2020, 1:35 PM EST
With just a few days to go until the January transfer window shuts, things are heating up across the Premier League as clubs prepare to shuffle their packs and have a roll of the dice ahead of the final months of the season with Man United, Tottenham and West Ham set to feature heavily as the clock ticks down, plus Emre Can and Kyle Walker-Peters are both men in demand.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Here’s a look at some of the latest rumors popping up around the PL.

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

Emre Can is a man in demand as Bild reports that Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing the former Liverpool midfielder who is out of favor at Juventus.

Can, 26, is also attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund in his homeland of Germany and it is believed he would be available for around $32 million.

The German international shocked Liverpool when he decided to turn down the offer of a new contract and instead left in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer. His composure on the ball and eye for goal will intrigue Man United and Spurs who are looking for a powerful central midfielder who can make a different on both sides of the ball. This doesn’t really make sense for Arsenal unless they sell Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, all of whom look like staying until the summer.

Can would be a solid signing for a Premier League side in the top 10 but maybe an initial loan deal would make the most sense given his injury record.

With West Ham in need of heavy reinforcements in the final days of the window, David Moyes and the Hammers hierarchy are expected to be busy.

Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek could arrive as West Ham are in talks with Slavia over a deal, while the Guardian reports they are also keen to bring in Spurs and England U21 defender Kyle Walker-Peters on loan.

Walker-Peters, 22, has fallen out of favor under Jose Mourinho and the young right back is wanted by Southampton and Crystal Palace. It is believed Saints are he favorites to sign KWP on an initial loan deal as they try and negotiate a $16 million option to buy in the summer.

West Ham need plenty of help all over the pitch and have added Darren Randolph in goal but nobody else so far in January and they are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and have an extremely tough run of games coming up.

AC Milan to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of cup game

Twitter/AC Milan
Associated PressJan 28, 2020, 12:58 PM EST
MILAN (AP) The AC Milan soccer team will wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence during an Italian Cup game on Tuesday in memory of devout fan Kobe Bryant.

[ MORE: Neymar leads tributes to Kobe ]

The seven-time European champions host Torino in the quarterfinals at the San Siro.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers and a lifelong soccer fan, died Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. He was 41.

Bryant grew up in Italy between the ages of 6 and 13 while his father, Joe Bryant, played basketball in the country.

Milan tweeted an interview with Bryant when he visited the club’s training facility a few years ago.

“Watching (Ruud) Gullit, (Frank) Rijkaard, (Marco) Van Basten and (Paolo) Maldini was always a dream for me,” Bryant said in Italian, wearing a Milan jersey. “It’s always been my favorite squad. Back in Los Angeles I have an AC Milan shirt and scarf inside my locker and I see them every day.”

Milan obtained special clearance for the tribute from the Italian league.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports