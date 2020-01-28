With just a few days to go until the January transfer window shuts, things are heating up across the Premier League as clubs prepare to shuffle their packs and have a roll of the dice ahead of the final months of the season with Man United, Tottenham and West Ham set to feature heavily as the clock ticks down, plus Emre Can and Kyle Walker-Peters are both men in demand.

Here’s a look at some of the latest rumors popping up around the PL.

Emre Can is a man in demand as Bild reports that Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing the former Liverpool midfielder who is out of favor at Juventus.

Can, 26, is also attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund in his homeland of Germany and it is believed he would be available for around $32 million.

The German international shocked Liverpool when he decided to turn down the offer of a new contract and instead left in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer. His composure on the ball and eye for goal will intrigue Man United and Spurs who are looking for a powerful central midfielder who can make a different on both sides of the ball. This doesn’t really make sense for Arsenal unless they sell Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, all of whom look like staying until the summer.

Can would be a solid signing for a Premier League side in the top 10 but maybe an initial loan deal would make the most sense given his injury record.

With West Ham in need of heavy reinforcements in the final days of the window, David Moyes and the Hammers hierarchy are expected to be busy.

Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek could arrive as West Ham are in talks with Slavia over a deal, while the Guardian reports they are also keen to bring in Spurs and England U21 defender Kyle Walker-Peters on loan.

Walker-Peters, 22, has fallen out of favor under Jose Mourinho and the young right back is wanted by Southampton and Crystal Palace. It is believed Saints are he favorites to sign KWP on an initial loan deal as they try and negotiate a $16 million option to buy in the summer.

West Ham need plenty of help all over the pitch and have added Darren Randolph in goal but nobody else so far in January and they are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and have an extremely tough run of games coming up.

