More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Sinclair passes Wambach as all-time international leading goalscorer

By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2020, 9:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

Canada hammered St. Kitts & Nevis 11-0 in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying, but the lopsided scoreline was not the highlight of the match.

Canadian striker Christine Sinclair scored a pair in the contest, equalling and then passing Abby Wambach’s all-time goal record with 185 career international goals. With more goals than anyone else in the history of international soccer, Sinclair achieved the feat in 290 caps for Canada in a career spanning 20 seasons.

Sinclair’s debut came as a 16-year-old at the Algarve Cup and her first goal came at the age of 17 in March of 2000. Now at 36 years old, she has secured one of the most coveted international milestones.

American forward Abby Wambach, the old record holder after bagging her 184th goal in 2015, tweeted her congratulations to Sinclair for the achievement.

Sinclair won the MAC Hermann Trophy twice as a student at the University of Portland, winning NCAA titles in 2002 and 2005 and setting the NCAA Division 1 record for goals in a season with 39. She has been a member of the Portland Thorns since 2013 where she has scored 52 goals in 137 appearances.

Spurs send Rose, Walker-Peters out on loan

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2020, 7:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

You get a full-back, you get a full-back, and you get a full-back!

Tottenham has sprinkled a pair of full-backs elsewhere around the Premier League by sending Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters out on loan.

Walker-Peters’ move is confirmed, with the 22-year-old moving to Southampton until the end of the season. The right-back has had very few opportunities this season, with Jose Mourinho preferring Serge Aurier as well as young Japhet Tanganga. At Southampton, there will be far more chances for the Spurs youth product to see the field with Cedric moving to Arsenal on loan.

Rose, who will be 30 years old this summer, heads to Newcastle United on loan in a move that is not yet confirmed but heavily reported, including from the Guardian who reports that Newcastle will pay a $2.6 million loan fee, with an option to make the move permanent this summer. BBC Sport has also reported news of the loan. Rose has logged just a single Premier League start for Spurs and three total appearances since the start of November. Young arrival Ryan Sessegnon has earned more playing time under Jose Mourinho, pushing Rose to the peripheral. There were reports of a training ground bust-up between Mourinho and Rose last week, but the manager denied those.

He will arrive at Newcastle as a likely starter thanks to a host of injuries clearing the way. Both Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are out for the season, causing Steve Bruce to fit Matt Ritchie into the left wing-back position lat time out against Everton.

Solskjaer begs for hard-nosed striker at Man United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2020, 6:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleading with Manchester United ownership for a striker with character, drive, and a fearless style of play.

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Manchester City that wasn’t enough to secure advancement to the Carabao Cup final, Solskjaer was clear about what his team needs as the January transfer window comes to a close in the next few days.

[ RECAP: Man United wins, but Man City advances ]

“We need more goalscorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe to score,” Solskjaer said after the match. “It doesn’t always have to be nice goals. I need to challenge them more.”

The need comes in the absence of starting striker Marcus Rashford who is out two to three months with a double stress fracture in his back. Solskjaer had Rashford playing through injury due to the lack of options at the club, and that seemed to backfire.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic scored the lone goal for Manchester United in the win over Man City, but the Red Devils could not get enough production to overcome an eventual 3-2 aggregate loss over the two legs, with Solskjaer admitting that Manchester United’s “quality wasn’t great.” In fact, Man City probably should have scored on at least two or three occasions, and Pep Guardiola said – somewhat fairly – after the match that “we were better.”

Manchester United does have young academy product Mason Greenwood at the ready up front, having performed incredibly well in domestic Cup competition. However, at just 18 years old and with very minimal top-flight experience he would be tough to rely on for an entire half-season. Greenwood started against Man City, but was hauled off at halftime in favor of winger Daniel James, with Anthony Martial moving into a more central striker role.

Top European teams roll in domestic Cup action

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2020, 6:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City advanced in the Carabao Cup despite losing to Manchester United, but otherwise most top teams across Europe advanced in domestic Cup action with little trouble.

Real Madrid hammered Real Zaragoza 4-0 in the Copa del Rey behind four different goalscorers. Raphael Varane opened the scoring just six minutes in, and it was elementary from that point on. Lucas Vazquez doubled the lead past the half-hour mark, while Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema tacked on goals inside the final 20 minutes. The Vinicius goal was the pick of the lot, poking home the finish with the outside of his foot. Zaragoza held its own in front of net, actually out-shooting Madrid 15-13, but only put three of its 15 efforts on target and struggled to cope with Madrid’s ruthlessness in front of net, and overall it was just too easy for the La Liga leaders who advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition.

In other Copa del Rey scores, defending champions Valencia needed penalties to pass by Segunda Division side Cultural Leonesa after a 0-0 draw. Santi Cazorla scored as Villareal topped Rayo Vallecano 2-0, with both Villareal goals coming inside the final 10 minutes of the match.

In France, both Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille advanced by two-goal margins, also moving into the quarterfinals.

PSG started a second-choice eleven against third-tier Pau and worked a 2-0 victory behind goals from Pablo Sarabia and Leandro Paredes. Mauro Icardi led the lines for PSG supported by the likes of Julian Draxler and Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, while Ander Herrera held down the midfield.

Marseille topped fellow Ligue 1 challengers Strasbourg 3-1 with Dimitri Payet on the scoresheet alongside Bouna Sarr and Boubacar Kamara. It was tight through the end until Kamara put the game away in the 95th minute. Payet’s goal came from the spot, while Sarr’s opener just past the half-hour mark featured a dizzying, sparkling run through the penalty area past three defenders before finishing with the left foot.

Inter had a tougher task, squeaking by Fiorentina 2-1 to reach the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. Antonio Candreva poached a goal in the 44th minute on a goalmouth scramble to put Inter in front, and while Fiorentina drew level on the hour mark off a corner, Nicolo Barella delivered a venomous blast seven minutes later to seal the win. The match featured the debut of Christian Eriksen off the bench, seeing time on the field alongside four other former Premier League players for Inter in starters Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, and Ashley Young plus substitute Victor Moses.

The one side that fell in disappointing fashion was French club Lille who slumped to a 2-1 defeat to fourth-tier side SAS Epinal. Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy scored just eight minutes into the match to put Lille in front early, but the minnows managed a pair of second-half goals from Jean-Phillipe Krasso to pull off the enormous upset.

The only top European league that did not feature any domestic Cup action this week was Germany, whose DFB-Pokal is still in the Round of 16. Those matches will take place next week with RB Leipzig taking on Eintracht Frankfurt while Bayern Munich hosts Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen meets Stuttgart, Schalke hosts Hertha BSC, and Borussia Dortmund visits Werder Bremen.

Liverpool goes 19 points clear with win at West Ham

By Kyle BonnJan 29, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

If Liverpool already had an ironclad grip on the Premier League table coming into Wednesday’s match against West Ham United, it now has an almost unbreakable one.

The Reds got goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bracketing halftime to skate past the Hammers 2-0 at London Stadium to go 19 points clear at the top and deepen the hosts’ relegation worries.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

West Ham looked solid on the break, but they made too many individual errors to overcome against such a dominant side. It could have been even more, but Salah hit the post with 12 minutes to go and West Ham continued to wilt as the clock continued to tick down. The Hammers’ closest effort was a near own-goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold who luckily struck his own post in the second half.

The Reds no longer have their game in hand, but it certainly feels like they no longer require it. With 14 matches remaining, Liverpool has only dropped a staggering two points all year and certainly feels poised to put forth a historic campaign, whether it be unbeaten, a record point total, or both.

Three things we learned

1. This Liverpool squad is bigger than any one player

So far Liverpool has navigated this season brilliantly despite a number of injuries and fitness concerns to various players. Alisson has missed time, numerous defenders such as Joel Matip and Alexander-Arnold have spent time on the sidelines, and the midfield has been shuffled constantly. Yet the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah remained largely untouched outside of the occasional rest. So without Mane, it was interesting to see how the Reds approached a game against a clearly inferior opponent in the absence of their most consistent attacker.

It didn’t matter. Divock Origi filled in expertly, Salah put in a solid 90 minute shift, Andy Robertson played well with an increased attacking role down the left, and Mane was hardly missed. This Liverpool team is something else, stacked to the gills with top talent.

2. West Ham can snatch enough games to stay up

West Ham didn’t fare too well against a suffocating Liverpool press, but they showed enough of a threat to be a problem for worse sides. At least, enough to steal some games, earning enough points in the process. It won’t be comfortable and they have a lot of individual errors to sort out, but they should be resilient enough to see out the growing injury list and remain in the Premier League.

3. The Premier League has yet to adjust to Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool boss has yet to face a significant challenge this season. His project at Liverpool has blossomed to fruition, and so far everyone is powerless to stop it. Each week the German tweaks his game plan, but overall the Reds have done the same thing all season and have yet to face a sustained test. After the game, Oxlade-Chamberlain said that at halftime they “weren’t satisfied” with the first 45 minutes of play despite a 1-0 lead, which goes to show the perfection Klopp expects week-in and week-out.  The Premier League will need to adjust to Klopp’s tactics soon, or else this Liverpool side can truly build into a sustained dynasty.

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah

West Ham stayed plucky on the break to start, with Manuel Lanzini coming close with a long-ball opportunity over the top but Alisson snuffed it out. Andy Robertson came closest for Liverpool in the opening half-hour as he was threaded through by Mohamed Salah, but he scuffed it just wide from a tight angle under pressure from Lukasz Fabianski. Minutes later Robertson was there again, but his cross for Origi was just too driven, inches out of reach of the Dutch striker.

Liverpool found its breakthrough in the 35th minute as Divock Origi was felled right on the doorstep by Issa Diop, a clumsy last-ditch challenge that survived a VAR check. Salah stepped up to the penalty spot and buried the chance to put the Reds in front.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ] 

After halftime, West Ham looked bright, but it all came undone quickly as a Hammers corner kick came to nothing and Liverpool made them pay for the ensuing scramble. Salah found an opening and fed a delightful outside-of-the-boot pass to a streaking Oxlade-Chamberlain down the middle. The Liverpool midfielder shrugged off a weak Lanzini challenge and stayed true to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

The Reds nearly had a third past the hour mark on a low drive from Origi, but Fabianski got down to his left to stop the effort. They were then let off at the back a few minutes later when Declan Rice picked up a bad turnover in the Liverpool defensive third and marauded forward, unleashing a curler that Alisson parried and then Trent Alexander-Arnold looked to put behind for a corner, instead smacking the post on what was nearly an ugly own-goal.

Mohamed Salah struck the left post with a first-timer on 78 minutes as Liverpool continued to assert its dominance.