Solskjaer: Pogba ‘desperate to play, fed up of being injured’

Paul Pogba is “desperate to play” and “fed up of being injured” nearly two-thirds of the way through a season in which he has made just eight appearances in all competitions, says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
After missing three months with an ankle injury earlier in the season, Pogba recently made the decision to undergo surgery. The 26-year-old Frenchman recently had his post-operation cast removed and is expected to return sometime after the upcoming winter break. The days aren’t flying by quickly enough, according to Solskjaer — quotes from Sky Sports:
“Paul’s had a terrible season with injuries, he’s desperate to play football.
“It’s hard to put timescales on long-term injuries. He loves playing and he loves just being out there training as well, and it’s been playing on his mind.
“I see a boy that is fed up of being injured. Paul has always been a top professional. I don’t have any doubts when he comes back he’s going to enjoy himself.”
For all of the injuries they’ve encountered this season, including those of Pogba, Man United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and are only six points off the top-four. With a little more luck on the injury front, a signing or two before the transfer window closes and a few world-class performances from Pogba in the final 14 games of the season, United have a fairly straightforward patch back into the Champions League next season.
Of course, it’s just as likely — if not more so — that everything continues in the same vein — if not worse — and Pogba finally gets his wish to leave United after making every effort to do so last summer. There’s one thing you can say about United with absolute certainty these days: They sure aren’t boring.