Reports: Milan swoops for American left back Robinson

This is certainly the surprise of the January window when it comes to USMNT players.

Left back Antonee Robinson is moving to AC Milan from Wigan Athletic on a loan-to-buy deal with a fee expected to hit $13 million.

The Everton academy man had just moved to the DW Stadium in August after a successful loan campaign and had a goal in 30 appearances.

AC Milan was able to offload Ricardo Rodriguez to PSV Eindhoven, a move considered to be a necessary precursor to the Robinson purchase.

The rumors of the stunning move for the 22-year-old began earlier this month, and Thursday reports of Lyon interest and a $10 million rejected bid from Milan upped the ante.

Then came multiple reports of an agreed bid, sending Robinson to back-up Milan superstar Theo Hernandez. Also 22, Hernandez has six goals and two assists in 19 matches with Milan following a move from Real Madrid.

There’s playing time risk involved should Milan not qualify for European play, but that would also likely send Hernandez looking elsewhere.

Only one of Robinson’s seven USMNT caps under Gregg Berhalter, who has preferred Nashville SC’s Daniel Lovitz and Fulham center back Tim Ream during his tenure. You’d think that may change come March, but… (insert shoulder shrug emoji here).

Milan moved out a lot of salary this month, with Suso, Fabio Borini, Pepe Reina and Krzysztof Piatek all moving out. Should Robinson’s medical go well, he’ll join fellow January adds Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer, and Asmir Begovic at Milan

