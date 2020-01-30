AC Milan striker Piatek nearing switch to Hertha Berlin

Just months ago, Krzysztof Piatek was hailed as the savior of AC Milan, the man to bring the club back to the promised land. Now, he’s being shipped off to Hertha Berlin.

Despite links to striker-starved Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, Piatek looks instead headed to Germany where he has been pictured arriving for a medical in the capital.

Since leaving his native Poland in the summer of 2018, Piatek has spent his career in Italy, first with Genoa where he burst onto the scene with 19 goals in 21 appearances. The mid-table Italian side turned him around quickly and made a hefty profit selling Piatek for $57 million to AC Milan.

He was spectacular upon arrival at AC Milan, scoring six goals in his first seven Serie A appearances, but things soon dried up. He scored just three more times in the last 11 league games of last season, and this campaign he has struggled mightily to find the back of the net with just four goals in 18 league appearances. With the January arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Piatek was firmly planted on the bench the last three league matches.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Piatek will make a permanent switch to Hertha Berlin for a $30 million fee that includes bonuses and add-ons, which represents a massive loss for AC Milan. Thomas reports that Spurs were only interested in a loan deal for the 24-year-old, and it’s odd that Milan would wish to offload Piatek for such a cut-rate price rather than hope he boosts his value even slightly on loan elsewhere. A loan would seem to benefit all parties, with a chance for Piatek to reclaim some value while also proving a low-risk temporary signing for one of the many Premier League teams looking to replace an injured starting striker.

Hertha sits 13th in the Bundesliga table, a club that has struggled to score this campaign with just 24 goals in 19 matches. The club has scored one or fewer goals in seven of its last 10 league matches, although they have been in good form recently with just one loss over its last six, putting a five-game November losing streak in the rear-view mirror.

