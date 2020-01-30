FC Cincinnati reportedly lands ex-Brighton record signing Locadia

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Locadia was Brighton and Hove Albion’s record signing just over two years ago, and now he might be coming to Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati would be the destination, according to reports, in a massive coup for the Ohio club.

The Dutch playmaker managed just six goals and two assists in 43 appearances for Brighton, but has four goals and an assist on loan to Hoffenheim this season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Big MLS signings have often fallen into young players on the come up and players on the back end of their careers, but this is a powerful attacker very much in his prime (26).

The report doesn’t specify whether it would be a loan or permanent deal, but the ex-PSV star would be an almost surefire gamebreaker for FCC.

It was a mere 13 months ago that Locadia was scoring in back-to-back games versus Arsenal and Everton. There’s a surreal feeling to this report, and it would be a real show of power from MLS and FCC.

Love this signing. Make it happen. It’s record-threatening good.

I'm hearing that the move to add Jürgen Locadia is done. #FCCincy front office makes a big statement here. — Joseph Même 📈 (@ThreeDEF) January 30, 2020

FC Cincinatti maakt nu jacht op voormalig PSV-spits Jürgen Locadia. Zie: https://t.co/NyxL2VdHMZ — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) January 30, 2020

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.