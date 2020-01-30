Report: Red Bulls, Anderlecht agree fee for Kemar Lawrence

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

One of the best left backs in Major League Soccer’s history — we think that’s right — is heading abroad.

The Athletic reports that the New York Red Bulls have agreed to sell Kemar Lawrence to Belgian side Anderlecht for around $1.25 million. He reportedly asked for a trade in November.

Lawrence, 27, has 55 caps for Jamaica with three goals to go with 146 career appearances for RBNY, where he has five goals and 10 assists.

The man they call “Taxi” goes from an RBNY back line anchored by Aaron Long to an Anderlecht back line skippered by Vincent Kompany.

Anderlecht has struggled this season and is well off its usual European qualification pass. The club has also acquired Nacer Chadli, Samir Nasri, and Man City loanee Philippe Sandler.

Lawrence was limited to nine league matches last season but was a 2018 MLS Best XI and was a Gold Cup Best XI in 2017.

RBNY is going to look really different this season, as Lawrence joins Bradley Wright-Phillips and Luis Robles as mainstays to leave New Jersey.

