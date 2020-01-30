More Messi history in 2-goal, 1-assist Copa del Rey show (video)

The best player in the world added another incredible record to his resume on Thursday.
Lionel Messi became the first player to be a part of 500 wins with Barcelona in the Blaugranas’ 5-0 hammering of Leganes in the Copa del Rey.
He marked the occasion with two goals and an assist, giving him 19 goals and 10 assists in 23 matches this season.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Yes, that’s as wild as it reads.
For his career, Messi has a mere 622 goals and 254 assists in 710 matches with Barcelona.
That’s a 70.4 winning percentage.
Thursday’s second goal was vintage La Pulga Atómica, the Argentine blazing into the box and cutting to make a goalkeeper feel helpless, helpless, helpless.
HIGHLIGHTS 5/5 | And finally, in MINUTE 89, it was time for #Messi to be, well, #Messi. The goat added an emphatic exclamation point (❗️) with this strike to round out the scoring as Barça cruised to a 5-0 win at Camp Nou … GOOOOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3vCSHsQs9r
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2020
Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.Follow @NicholasMendola