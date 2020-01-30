More Messi history in 2-goal, 1-assist Copa del Rey show (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The best player in the world added another incredible record to his resume on Thursday.

Lionel Messi became the first player to be a part of 500 wins with Barcelona in the Blaugranas’ 5-0 hammering of Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

He marked the occasion with two goals and an assist, giving him 19 goals and 10 assists in 23 matches this season.

Yes, that’s as wild as it reads.

For his career, Messi has a mere 622 goals and 254 assists in 710 matches with Barcelona.

That’s a 70.4 winning percentage.

Thursday’s second goal was vintage La Pulga Atómica, the Argentine blazing into the box and cutting to make a goalkeeper feel helpless, helpless, helpless.

HIGHLIGHTS 5/5 | And finally, in MINUTE 89, it was time for #Messi to be, well, #Messi. The goat added an emphatic exclamation point (❗️) with this strike to round out the scoring as Barça cruised to a 5-0 win at Camp Nou … GOOOOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3vCSHsQs9r — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 30, 2020

