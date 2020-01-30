More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United officially signs Bruno Fernandes

By Kyle BonnJan 30, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
Finally, after nearly a month of speculation, scrutiny, and ups & downs, Manchester United has its man.

The Red Devils have completed the signing of Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes, having signed a four-and-a-half year deal with an option for another year. The deal is for a reported $61 million with another $27 million in add-ons.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” Fernandes said in the official club release. “For me now to play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.”

Fernandes has played 19 times for Portugal, including two appearances in the 2018 World Cup and a permanent place in the side through Euro 2020 qualification. He scored his second international goal in his last appearances, a full 90-minute showing in the 2-0 win over Luxembourg in qualifying action.

His old club Sporting CP, whom he joined in 2017 and compiled 137 appearances for across all competitions, wished him well on social media following the completion of the transfer.

Fernandes also broke down in tears during his final interview as a Sporting CP player, with a meaningful spell coming to an end and a journey across the English Channel on the horizon.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me,” Fernandes said in the Manchester United release. “It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.”

At Old Trafford, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira are most in danger of losing their place in the team with Fernandes’ arrival, with the Portuguese international able to play both as a box-to-box midfielder as well as a number 10. Lingard has advanced as a possessional midfielder in the last year, but still struggles at times with bad giveaways. Pereira has declined after initially showing promise in his early appearances with the club. Scott McTominay is injured and out of action until late February, but given his meteoric rise and positive performances before suffering a knee injury, he is likely to reclaim his place in the starting lineup upon his return.

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva offered congratulations to his international teammate, telling Portuguese publication A Bola, “I’m very happy for him. It’s a big step for his career, which he deserves. He’s going to play for one of the best clubs in the world. We’re going to be rivals but I wish him the best, apart from against us, obviously. I’m pleased he’ll be in Manchester and I hope we can go out to dinner from time to time. Changing country is always difficult, but it’s not Bruno’s first experience abroad and with the quality he has he’ll adapt well.”

Sheffield United breaks club record to sign Sander Berge

By Kyle BonnJan 30, 2020, 12:42 PM EST
Sheffield United has announced the breaking of its club record transfer fee to sign Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge from KRC Genk.

The capture is considered a coup for the Blades after Berge had been adamant on only signing for a Champions League club. However, after nothing materialized over the summer for Berge in that market, Sheffield United was able to convince the 21-year-old of the move.

[ TRACKER: All Premier League January done deals ]

“I have gained a lot of experience playing in the Belgian league and the Norwegian national team but to come here to the best league in the world to play for such a strong side in Sheffield United this season, hopefully we’ll do even better now,” Berge told the official club release. “It’s been only one club for me and this is perfect.”

While no firm transfer fee has been mentioned, the previous club record was the summer signing of Oli McBurnie for around $26 million, and various reports seem to suggest that this move just barely tips over that mark. The interview with Berge seemed to confirm that the club had interest in him over the summer, and now completes the move. The club also confirmed that owner Prince Abdullah took a “personal interest” in the completion of the deal.

“When we sat down with Sander it was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see,” said manager Chris Wilder in the official release. “I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club. It’s a brilliant signing for us.”

Berge joined Genk in January of 2017 from Norwegian club Valerenga and has made 113 appearances for the Belgian side, including six in Champions League play and another 16 in the Europa League. He is a do-it-all midfielder who can tackle, dribble, and pass at an exceptional rate.

He has 20 international caps for Norway, earning a consistent starting role throughout Euro 2020 qualification. He scored his first international goal in a qualifying appearance against Malta back in September and assisted the winner against Malta in the reverse fixture in November.

Sheffield United is a scary opponent for all Premier League clubs, sitting eighth in the league table and are pushing Wolves, Spurs, and Manchester United for a European place. As a slight longshot, they still remain in the mix for a top four spot, sitting seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Transfer Tracker: Every January done deal in Premier League

By Kyle BonnJan 30, 2020, 12:22 PM EST
With Deadline Day nearly here, it’s time to compile all the deals in the January transfer window to this point. Below are all the completed incoming and outgoing first-team transfers by Premier League teams this winter, and it will be updated in real time to reflect completed transfers that make it through to confirmation before the window shuts.

Player names with clickable links will send you to the story for that particular signing.

ARSENAL

IN
Pablo Mari – loan, Flamengo

OUT
Konstantinos Mavropanos – loan, Nurnberg
Emile Smith-Rowe – loan, Huddersfield Town

ASTON VILLA

IN
Mbwana Samatta – $15.7m, KRC Genk
Danny Drinkwater – loan, Chelsea
Pepe Reina – loan, AC Milan

OUT
Jonathan Kodija – $4.4m, Al Gharafa
Scott Hogan – loan, Birmingham City

BOURNEMOUTH

IN
[none]

OUT
Asmir Begovic – loan, AC Milan

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

IN
Aaron Mooy – $9m, Huddersfield Town

OUT
Anders Dreyer – undisclosed, FC Midtjylland

BURNLEY

IN
[none]

OUT
[none]

CHELSEA

IN
[none]

OUT
Danny Drinkwater – loan, Aston Villa
Victor Moses – loan, AC Milan
Michael Hector – $8.8m, Fulham

CRYSTAL PALACE

IN
Cenk Tosun – loan, Everton

OUT
[none]

EVERTON

IN
[none]

OUT
Cenk Tosun – loan, Crystal Palace

LEICESTER CITY

IN
[none]

OUT
Andy King – loan, Huddersfield Town

LIVERPOOL

IN
Takumi Minamino – $12.7m, RB Leipzig

OUT
Rhian Brewster – loan, Swansea City

MANCHESTER CITY

IN
[none]

OUT
Patrick Roberts – loan, Middlesbrough
Lukas Nmecha – loan, Middlesbrough

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN
Bruno Fernandes – $88m, Sporting CP

OUT
Ashley Young – loan, Inter Milan
Marcos Rojo – loan, Estudiantes

NEWCASTLE UNITED

IN
Nabil Bentaleb – loan, Schalke
Valentino Lazaro – loan, Inter Milan

OUT
[none]

NORWICH CITY

IN
Ondrej Duda – loan, Hertha Berlin
Lukas Rupp – $747k, Hoffenheim

OUT
Carlton Morris – loan, MK Dons
Denis Srbeny – undisclosed, Paderborn

SHEFFIELD UNITED

IN
Sander Berge – $26m, Genk
Jack Rodwell – unattached
Jack Robinson – undisclosed, Nottingham Forest

OUT
Callum Robinson – loan, West Bromwich Albion

SOUTHAMPTON

IN
Kyle Walker-Peters – loan, Tottenham Hotspur

OUT
Josh Sims – loan, New York Red Bulls

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IN
Steven Bergwijn – $44.8m, PSV Eindhoven
Gedson Fernandes – loan, Benfica
Giovani Lo Celso – triggered option to buy at $35m, Real Betis

OUT
Christian Eriksen – $22.8 million, Inter Milan
Kyle Walker-Peters – loan, Southampton
Cameron Carter-Vickers – loan, Luton Town

WATFORD

IN
Ignacio Pussetto – $12m, Udinese
Joao Pedro – $5.9m, Fluminense

OUT
Marvin Zeegelaar – $3m, Udinese
Dimitri Foulquier – loan, Granada

WEST HAM UNITED

IN
Darren Randolph – $7m, Middlesbrough
Tomas Soucek – loan, Slavia Prague

OUT
Roberto – loan, Alaves

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

IN
Daniel Podence – $29.2m, Olympiakos
Leonardo Campana – free, Barcelona
Enzo Loiodice – loan, Dijon

OUT
Patrick Cutrone – loan, Fiorentina
Ivan Cavaleiro – trigger option to buy $17.6m, Fulham
Rafa Mir – loan, Huesca
Jesus Vallejo – loan, Granada

Report: Cavani to stay at PSG after Atletico Madrid transfer falls through

By Kyle BonnJan 30, 2020, 11:38 AM EST
After all that, Edinson Cavani may not go anywhere.

The Uruguayan striker reportedly handed in a transfer request earlier this month and seemed destined for a switch to Atletico Madrid, but with the Spanish side reportedly unable to come up with the funds to secure a switch, Cavani will stay put in the French capital.

The report comes from French publication L’Equipe, who states that Atletico Madrid required a sale of Thomas Lemar to fund a move for Cavani, and that prerequisite move never materialized. Cavani is out of contract at the end of the season, but L’Equipe reports that a pair of bids from Atleti valued at $11 million and $16.5 million were both turned down by PSG, and the Spanish club could not afford an improved offer without incoming funds. L’Equipe is reporting that the French club was not in a negotiating mood, accepting nothing less than the initial asking price of $22 million.

This represents a blow for a number of clubs. First, PSG is set to lose Cavani for nothing after playing hardball. That’s a mistake by the French club, with Cavani riding the bench for much of the season to date. His presence would represent nothing more than injury cover for the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Mauro Icardi, while the club could have instead brought in some cash for his services.

It’s also a blow to Atletico Madrid who desperately needs attacking players. Diego Simeone’s side has been starving for goals this entire campaign, and while it’s likely that just the addition of a 32-year-old Cavani would not have been a cure-all for the Spanish side, the L’Equipe report nonetheless states that Simeone is “furious” with the outcome.

Finally, it’s also bad news for Lemar. Once one of Europe’s most coveted young stars at AS Monaco, his move to Atletico Madrid has been downright disastrous. He has not scored or assisted a goal in 21 total appearances for Atleti this season and is now sidelined with a hamstring injury that likely put a lid on any outgoing transfer this winter.

This entire process, all reports pointed towards Cavani’s intense desire to join Atletico Madrid, even apparently ready to take a salary reduction to streamline the deal. Chelsea had been rumored to be interested, but was rebuffed by the asking price as well as his determination to join Atleti. On Wednesday, there was even a report that new Major League Soccer club Inter Miami had made a late offer for Cavani, but in the end, that was likely nothing more than the player’s agent looking for one last gasp at pressuring Atletico Madrid to up its price.

AC Milan striker Piatek nearing switch to Hertha Berlin

By Kyle BonnJan 30, 2020, 9:07 AM EST
Just months ago, Krzysztof Piatek was hailed as the savior of AC Milan, the man to bring the club back to the promised land. Now, he’s being shipped off to Hertha Berlin.

Despite links to striker-starved Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, Piatek looks instead headed to Germany where he has been pictured arriving for a medical in the capital.

[ MORE: Wolves sign Portuguese forward Podence ]

Since leaving his native Poland in the summer of 2018, Piatek has spent his career in Italy, first with Genoa where he burst onto the scene with 19 goals in 21 appearances. The mid-table Italian side turned him around quickly and made a hefty profit selling Piatek for $57 million to AC Milan.

He was spectacular upon arrival at AC Milan, scoring six goals in his first seven Serie A appearances, but things soon dried up. He scored just three more times in the last 11 league games of last season, and this campaign he has struggled mightily to find the back of the net with just four goals in 18 league appearances. With the January arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Piatek was firmly planted on the bench the last three league matches.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Piatek will make a permanent switch to Hertha Berlin for a $30 million fee that includes bonuses and add-ons, which represents a massive loss for AC Milan. Thomas reports that Spurs were only interested in a loan deal for the 24-year-old, and it’s odd that Milan would wish to offload Piatek for such a cut-rate price rather than hope he boosts his value even slightly on loan elsewhere. A loan would seem to benefit all parties, with a chance for Piatek to reclaim some value while also proving a low-risk temporary signing for one of the many Premier League teams looking to replace an injured starting striker.

Hertha sits 13th in the Bundesliga table, a club that has struggled to score this campaign with just 24 goals in 19 matches. The club has scored one or fewer goals in seven of its last 10 league matches, although they have been in good form recently with just one loss over its last six, putting a five-game November losing streak in the rear-view mirror.