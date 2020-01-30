Newcastle fills left back hole with Spurs loanee Rose

Steve Bruce calls Danny Rose a “class act” and hopes the Spurs loanee can shore up Newcastle’s injury-plagued left back position.

The Magpies saw loan star Jetro Willems suffer a season-ending injury, and Paul Dummett has a similar lengthy injury. Right midfielder Matt Ritchie has been pitching in at left back.

Rose has struggled for a couple of years but has as many England caps as years on Earth (29) and will play in a new shirt for the first time since a 2013 loan to Newcastle rival Sunderland.

Overall, Rose has scored 10 goals with 29 assists in 214 appearances for Spurs.

As for the man himself, here are his thoughts from NUFC.co.uk:

“It’s a great honor for me to be here. I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing. For me, it’s really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans. “Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford. You can’t go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Rose had planned to run down the final 18 months of his deal, so this could easily turn into something bigger if Rose refinds a semblance of his best form.

It wasn’t too long ago that Rose was being linked with Manchester United, Schalke, and others. Might Newcastle become his surprise long-term home.

