Transfer Tracker: Every January done deal in Premier League

Below are all the completed incoming and outgoing first-team transfers by Premier League teams this winter. This January transfer tracker will be updated in real time to reflect completed transfers that make it through to confirmation before the window shuts.

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

Player names with clickable links will send you to the story for that particular signing.

ARSENAL

IN

Pablo Mari – loan, Flamengo

OUT

Konstantinos Mavropanos – loan, Nurnberg

Emile Smith-Rowe – loan, Huddersfield Town

ASTON VILLA

IN

Mbwana Samatta – $15.7m, KRC Genk

Danny Drinkwater – loan, Chelsea

Pepe Reina – loan, AC Milan

OUT

Jonathan Kodija – $4.4m, Al Gharafa

Scott Hogan – loan, Birmingham City

BOURNEMOUTH

IN

[none]

OUT

Asmir Begovic – loan, AC Milan

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

IN

Aaron Mooy – $9m, Huddersfield Town

OUT

Anders Dreyer – undisclosed, FC Midtjylland

BURNLEY

IN

[none]

OUT

[none]

CHELSEA

IN

[none]

OUT

Danny Drinkwater – loan, Aston Villa

Victor Moses – loan, AC Milan

Michael Hector – $8.8m, Fulham

CRYSTAL PALACE

IN

Cenk Tosun – loan, Everton

OUT

[none]

EVERTON

IN

[none]

OUT

Cenk Tosun – loan, Crystal Palace

LEICESTER CITY

IN

[none]

OUT

Andy King – loan, Huddersfield Town

LIVERPOOL

IN

Takumi Minamino – $12.7m, RB Leipzig

OUT

Rhian Brewster – loan, Swansea City

MANCHESTER CITY

IN

[none]

OUT

Patrick Roberts – loan, Middlesbrough

Lukas Nmecha – loan, Middlesbrough

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN

Bruno Fernandes – $88m, Sporting CP

OUT

Ashley Young – loan, Inter Milan

Marcos Rojo – loan, Estudiantes

NEWCASTLE UNITED

IN

Nabil Bentaleb – loan, Schalke

Valentino Lazaro – loan, Inter Milan

Danny Rose – loan, Tottenham Hotspur

OUT

[none]

NORWICH CITY

IN

Ondrej Duda – loan, Hertha Berlin

Lukas Rupp – $747k, Hoffenheim

OUT

Carlton Morris – loan, MK Dons

Denis Srbeny – undisclosed, Paderborn

SHEFFIELD UNITED

IN

Sander Berge – $26m, Genk

Jack Rodwell – unattached

Jack Robinson – undisclosed, Nottingham Forest

OUT

Callum Robinson – loan, West Bromwich Albion

SOUTHAMPTON

IN

Kyle Walker-Peters – loan, Tottenham Hotspur

OUT

Josh Sims – loan, New York Red Bulls

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IN

Steven Bergwijn – $44.8m, PSV Eindhoven

Gedson Fernandes – loan, Benfica

Giovani Lo Celso – triggered option to buy at $35m, Real Betis

OUT

Christian Eriksen – $22.8 million, Inter Milan

Kyle Walker-Peters – loan, Southampton

Cameron Carter-Vickers – loan, Luton Town

WATFORD

IN

Ignacio Pussetto – $12m, Udinese

Joao Pedro – $5.9m, Fluminense

OUT

Marvin Zeegelaar – $3m, Udinese

Dimitri Foulquier – loan, Granada

WEST HAM UNITED

IN

Darren Randolph – $7m, Middlesbrough

Tomas Soucek – loan, Slavia Prague

OUT

Roberto – loan, Alaves

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

IN

Daniel Podence – $29.2m, Olympiakos

Leonardo Campana – free, Barcelona

Enzo Loiodice – loan, Dijon

OUT

Patrick Cutrone – loan, Fiorentina

Ivan Cavaleiro – trigger option to buy $17.6m, Fulham

Rafa Mir – loan, Huesca

Jesus Vallejo – loan, Granada

