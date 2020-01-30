No team has won more Premier League games away at Leicester’s King Power Stadium than Chelsea (four).

Brendan Rodgers hasn’t won any of his 13 meetings against Chelsea as a manager.

The home team has won none of the last six PL meetings between these two teams.

Leicester City welcome Chelsea to the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as third host fourth in the Premier League table.

Going into this game Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are having a wobble after losing three of their last five games as they were knocked out of the League Cup at the semifinal stage on Tuesday in agonizing fashion late on against struggling Aston Villa.

As for Chelsea, they sit eight points behind Leicester and Frank Lampard knows a statement win would boost their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

In team news, Leicester should have Jamie Vardy fit enough to start as his comeback saw him come off the bench at Villa. Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic was due to resume training this week but only has a small chance of making this game, while Tammy Abraham could miss out after his ankle injury last week.

Projected lineups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans; Perez, Vardy, Maddison

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Zouma, Tomori, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi

What they’re saying

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester reacting to League Cup semifinal defeat: “We’ve spoken about it a lot. Every team is unified when you’re winning. They’re going to have bumps along the way, but we have to use it as a motivating factor as we’re still in another cup competition. I’ve seen them today and the spirit is still very strong.”

Frank Lampard on Chelsea not finishing off chances: “It is a hard one. We work hard in front of goal and it is not coming off for us. It is going to define you. I feel like a broken record. We have the larger share of possession and shots on goal but not making those count.”

Prediction

This is a really tough one to call between two young teams who are pushing hard to finish in the top four and many thought they would not be in this situation at the start of the season. Given Chelsea’s injuries they will be hampered in this game, especially up top, and that should even things up. Leicester are struggling for momentum but the Foxes have quality in attack to make the most of this leaky Chelsea defense. Expect a high-scoring, entertaining draw. 2-2.

