Transfer Tracker: Every January done deal in Premier League

With Deadline Day nearly here, it’s time to compile all the deals in the January transfer window to this point. Below are all the completed incoming and outgoing first-team transfers by Premier League teams this winter, and it will be updated in real time to reflect completed transfers that make it through to confirmation before the window shuts.
Player names with clickable links will send you to the story for that particular signing.
ARSENAL
IN
Pablo Mari – loan, Flamengo
OUT
Konstantinos Mavropanos – loan, Nurnberg
Emile Smith-Rowe – loan, Huddersfield Town
ASTON VILLA
IN
Mbwana Samatta – $15.7m, KRC Genk
Danny Drinkwater – loan, Chelsea
Pepe Reina – loan, AC Milan
OUT
Jonathan Kodija – $4.4m, Al Gharafa
Scott Hogan – loan, Birmingham City
BOURNEMOUTH
IN
[none]
OUT
Asmir Begovic – loan, AC Milan
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
IN
Aaron Mooy – $9m, Huddersfield Town
OUT
Anders Dreyer – undisclosed, FC Midtjylland
BURNLEY
IN
[none]
OUT
[none]
CHELSEA
IN
[none]
OUT
Danny Drinkwater – loan, Aston Villa
Victor Moses – loan, AC Milan
Michael Hector – $8.8m, Fulham
CRYSTAL PALACE
IN
Cenk Tosun – loan, Everton
OUT
[none]
EVERTON
IN
[none]
OUT
Cenk Tosun – loan, Crystal Palace
LEICESTER CITY
IN
[none]
OUT
Andy King – loan, Huddersfield Town
LIVERPOOL
IN
Takumi Minamino – $12.7m, RB Leipzig
OUT
Rhian Brewster – loan, Swansea City
MANCHESTER CITY
IN
[none]
OUT
Patrick Roberts – loan, Middlesbrough
Lukas Nmecha – loan, Middlesbrough
MANCHESTER UNITED
IN
Bruno Fernandes – $88m, Sporting CP
OUT
Ashley Young – loan, Inter Milan
Marcos Rojo – loan, Estudiantes
NEWCASTLE UNITED
IN
Nabil Bentaleb – loan, Schalke
Valentino Lazaro – loan, Inter Milan
OUT
[none]
NORWICH CITY
IN
Ondrej Duda – loan, Hertha Berlin
Lukas Rupp – $747k, Hoffenheim
OUT
Carlton Morris – loan, MK Dons
Denis Srbeny – undisclosed, Paderborn
SHEFFIELD UNITED
IN
Sander Berge – $26m, Genk
Jack Rodwell – unattached
Jack Robinson – undisclosed, Nottingham Forest
OUT
Callum Robinson – loan, West Bromwich Albion
SOUTHAMPTON
IN
Kyle Walker-Peters – loan, Tottenham Hotspur
OUT
Josh Sims – loan, New York Red Bulls
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
IN
Steven Bergwijn – $44.8m, PSV Eindhoven
Gedson Fernandes – loan, Benfica
Giovani Lo Celso – triggered option to buy at $35m, Real Betis
OUT
Christian Eriksen – $22.8 million, Inter Milan
Kyle Walker-Peters – loan, Southampton
Cameron Carter-Vickers – loan, Luton Town
WATFORD
IN
Ignacio Pussetto – $12m, Udinese
Joao Pedro – $5.9m, Fluminense
OUT
Marvin Zeegelaar – $3m, Udinese
Dimitri Foulquier – loan, Granada
WEST HAM UNITED
IN
Darren Randolph – $7m, Middlesbrough
Tomas Soucek – loan, Slavia Prague
OUT
Roberto – loan, Alaves
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
IN
Daniel Podence – $29.2m, Olympiakos
Leonardo Campana – free, Barcelona
Enzo Loiodice – loan, Dijon
OUT
Patrick Cutrone – loan, Fiorentina
Ivan Cavaleiro – trigger option to buy $17.6m, Fulham
Rafa Mir – loan, Huesca
Jesus Vallejo – loan, Granada