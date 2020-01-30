VIDEO: Inside the Mind with Heung-Min Son

Tottenham star Heung-Min Son sits down with Arlo White to talk about his incredible solo goal against Burnley, the pressure of captaining South Korea during the Asian Games and more.

Since moving to Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen, Son has become one of the first players on the Tottenham teamsheet week-in and week-out. The 27-year-old has played every Premier League match he has been eligible for this season, sidelined only by a pair of red card suspensions. He has racked up six goals and eight assists, often playing on the left wing. He also has another five goals and one assist in Champions League play.

[ TRANSFER TRACKER: Each Premier League done deal in January ]

With Harry Kane out for a significant period of time thanks to injury, Son has become a critical figure in the squad, sometimes deployed centrally and other times elsewhere on the field, but the South Korean international remains vital to Spurs.

Tottenham sits sixth in the Premier League table, level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United. With the club also set to take on Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig in Champions League knockout stage action come March, Son will likely play a huge role in the fortunes of Spurs this season and beyond.

Follow @arlowhite