Wolves signs Olympiakos attacker Daniel Podence

Wolverhampton Wanderers completed the club’s first winter signing a day before the deadline, bringing in Olympiakos forward Daniel Podence on a four-and-a-half year deal.
A Sporting CP youth product, Podence has spent two year with the Greek side, scoring 13 goals and assisting 14 more in 68 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old scored a goal against Spurs back in September in a 2-2 Champions League group stage meeting.
Podence’s arrival grows an already heavy Portuguese presence at Wolves, with experienced internationals Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho both already playing major roles for Wolves, plus highly rated assets in Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota. Podence has yet to earn his first international cap for Portugal, but was involved in the November Euro 2020 qualifiers, on the bench as an unused substitute for the 6-0 win over Lithuania.
No fee was reported publicly in the Wolves release, but reports have the cost at around $22 million, which would represent nearly a tripling of his value from the $7.7 million Olympiakos purchased him for two years ago.
“I’m very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true,” Podence said to the club website upon announcement of the signing. “Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I’ll get to meet former team-mates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here. My individual goals are to play as much as possible, help the team with goals and assists and collectively, I’d like to qualify for the Champions League. That is a goal that’s within our reach, and I hope we can have a better season than last year.”
Just months ago, Krzysztof Piatek was hailed as the savior of AC Milan, the man to bring the club back to the promised land. Now, he’s being shipped off to Hertha Berlin.
Despite links to striker-starved Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United, Piatek looks instead headed to Germany where he has been pictured arriving for a medical in the capital.
Since leaving his native Poland in the summer of 2018, Piatek has spent his career in Italy, first with Genoa where he burst onto the scene with 19 goals in 21 appearances. The mid-table Italian side turned him around quickly and made a hefty profit selling Piatek for $57 million to AC Milan.
He was spectacular upon arrival at AC Milan, scoring six goals in his first seven Serie A appearances, but things soon dried up. He scored just three more times in the last 11 league games of last season, and this campaign he has struggled mightily to find the back of the net with just four goals in 18 league appearances. With the January arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Piatek was firmly planted on the bench the last three league matches.
According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Piatek will make a permanent switch to Hertha Berlin for a $30 million fee that includes bonuses and add-ons, which represents a massive loss for AC Milan. Thomas reports that Spurs were only interested in a loan deal for the 24-year-old, and it’s odd that Milan would wish to offload Piatek for such a cut-rate price rather than hope he boosts his value even slightly on loan elsewhere. A loan would seem to benefit all parties, with a chance for Piatek to reclaim some value while also proving a low-risk temporary signing for one of the many Premier League teams looking to replace an injured starting striker.
Hertha sits 13th in the Bundesliga table, a club that has struggled to score this campaign with just 24 goals in 19 matches. The club has scored one or fewer goals in seven of its last 10 league matches, although they have been in good form recently with just one loss over its last six, putting a five-game November losing streak in the rear-view mirror.
Barcelona has offloaded 21-year-old winger Carlos Perez to AS Roma a day before the transfer window shuts on an initial loan deal with a mandatory option to buy this summer.
The clubs confirmed the deal on Thursday morning, with the 21-year-old eventually costing Roma $12.6 million plus another $5 million in potential add-ons at the end of the season, in addition to a $1 million loan fee to cover the next six months. According to Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez, there is no buy-back clause for Barcelona in the new deal, which was reportedly a sticking point for the La Liga giants throughout negotiations, but they appear to have conceded in that department to push a deal over the line.
However, there was one slight discrepancy in the deal announcements. Barcelona’s release states that the option to buy is mandatory at the end of the season, while Roma contends that the option to buy is only mandatory “based on the achievement of certain sporting targets.”
Roma’s need arose on the wing after the loss of Nicolo Zaniolo to a torn ACL, with the 20-year-old star going down earlier this month.
Perez was used heavily early in the season at Barcelona, scoring a goal and assisting three more in early La Liga action, but his time significantly waned as September ended and Lionel Messi returned to full fitness. The rise of Ansu Fati also cut into Perez’s playing time as the 17-year-old became the one to benefit most from Ousmane Dembele’s struggles with injury.
Still, it’s somewhat surprising that Barcelona has offloaded an attacker given that Luis Suarez and Dembele are both on the shelf. Dembele is expected back in mid-February while Suarez is likely done for much of the season if not the entire remaining campaign.
Edinson Cavani’s move to Atletico Madrid seemed like a foregone conclusion, but a new report by Spanish publication AS has seemingly muddied the waters.
The AS report states that new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami has made a bid for Cavani with just two days remaining in the transfer window. While French clubs are welcome to sell players after the transfer window has closed, Cavani will want to have things wrapped up by Friday’s deadline so that if he decides to stay with Atletico, the move will still be possible. Cavani has also been linked to Chelsea, but his switch to Atletico seemed imminent enough that it feels the Blues have moved on.
Cavani has been on his way out at Paris Saint-Germain for some time, having handed in a transfer request earlier this month. He is a fan favorite at PSG, but has been a bit-part player this season due to injuries and the arrival of Mauro Icardi who pushed Cavani down the pecking order.
At 32, the Uruguayan international remains a high-level player, still a significant part of the international squad. However, this decision is clearly important as his place with Uruguay could prove fragile should he remain on the sidelines much longer or continue to struggle in front of net. Diego Simeone’s side has been starving for a goalscoring presence like Cavani, but they have also lacked a creative force other than young Joao Felix who has been unable to shoulder the load all on his own. That has left Alvaro Morata picking at scraps up front, and it’s unclear whether the addition of another striker in Cavani could solve Atleti’s goalscoring conundrum.
With two Designated Player slots remaining open, Inter Miami has been linked to a host of big name players in recent weeks, set to begin its first MLS season this coming March. Other names linked with Miami include Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori and Chelsea’s Spanish winger Pedro.
Canada hammered St. Kitts & Nevis 11-0 in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying, but the lopsided scoreline was not the highlight of the match.
Canadian striker Christine Sinclair scored a pair in the contest, equalling and then passing Abby Wambach’s all-time goal record with 185 career international goals. With more goals than anyone else in the history of international soccer, Sinclair achieved the feat in 290 caps for Canada in a career spanning 20 seasons.
Sinclair’s debut came as a 16-year-old at the Algarve Cup and her first goal came at the age of 17 in March of 2000. Now at 36 years old, she has secured one of the most coveted international milestones.
American forward Abby Wambach, the old record holder after bagging her 184th goal in 2015, tweeted her congratulations to Sinclair for the achievement.
Sinclair won the MAC Hermann Trophy twice as a student at the University of Portland, winning NCAA titles in 2002 and 2005 and setting the NCAA Division 1 record for goals in a season with 39. She has been a member of the Portland Thorns since 2013 where she has scored 52 goals in 137 appearances.