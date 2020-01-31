Wigan announces transfer breakdown for American back Robinson

Oh, this is just brutal on so many levels.

American left back Antonee Robinson will not be heading to Serie A giants AC Milan due to the time needed to conduct his medical.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Wigan Athletic announced the breakdown Friday, which came after the 22-year-old USMNT defender traveled to Italy for his medical following the reported agreement of a $13 million fee.

According to Wigan:

The USA international underwent a medical examination with AC Milan, though further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline. As such, the deal could not be formally ratified before the 8pm Italian Transfer Deadline on Friday.

This is why you don’t let moves get to deadline day. Milan wanted Robinson if it could move Ricardo Rodriguez, and that move didn’t finish up until Thursday.

Robinson will likely not be too unsettled. He’s loved at Wigan and just moved there in the fall. It’s simply that when a club like Milan calls, it can be once-in-a-lifetime.

[ MORE: Pulisic injury update ]

We’ll await further news, but this could even be good news for Robinson considering Milan hasn’t wrapped up a Europa League place. If the Rossoneri fail in a bid to qualify for Europe, minutes will be harder to come by behind Theo Hernandez. If Milan has a more congested schedule, there will be more minutes for depth.

Perhaps the move comes this summer. In the mean time, Robinson can slide back into being an every-week player on a Championship team.

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.