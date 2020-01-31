USMNT center back Carter-Vickers on loan to Luton Town

Cameron Carter-Vickers is heading back to the Championship, heading out on his fifth loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Carter-Vickers, who turned 22 on New Year’s Eve, had previously spent time with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City. He has eight USMNT caps to go with four senior appearances for Spurs, and is part of the deepest Americans Abroad talent pool in history.

Luton Town is dead-last in the Championship, shipping a division-worst 63 goals. The Hatters enter the weekend six points back of the safe places.

Here’s Carter-Vickers, who didn’t have any doubt he was due for another loan after arriving home from the Potteries, via the Luton Town official site:

“As soon as I came back from Stoke, I wanted to try and get back out on loan as quick as I could and luckily for me, Luton gave me that opportunity. The Championship is a very tough division. Every game is very competitive and it’s always hard to get results and get points. That’s also why it’s a good league, because it’s a challenge every week. On a personal level it’s a good challenge for me and I just want to try and help the team and the club as much as I can while I’m here.”

Manager Graeme Jones forwarded glowing praise for Carter-Vickers from current Brighton boss Graham Potter, who managed CCV at Swans.

“He’s a local lad who lives in Essex and we were really close to getting him in the summer,” Jones said. “He can play anywhere across the back four, with centre-half being his preferred position. Graham Potter is one of my best friends and I spoke to him about Cameron, having had him on loan at Swansea last season. He said the character he’s got is incredible, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

CCV’s last loan ended early after a managerial switch. This one gives him a chance to gain incredible survival — or relegation — experience.

