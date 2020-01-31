Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard were both left frustrated on transfer deadline day as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea failed to bring in a new striker n the January window.

Throughout the last month the London rivals were often linked with the same players but deals for Edinson Cavani, Dries Mertens, Olivier Giroud (from Chelsea to Spurs) and Willian Jose didn’t materialized.

Speaking about Spurs’ lack of signing a striker with Harry Kane out injured, Jose Mourinho was in a playful mood as he admitted things would have been better had he signed a new forward, even though they signed Gedson Fernandes on loan and Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso on permanent deals this month.

“I’m happy. It would be better with a striker,” Mourinho said. “We would need a striker to have a balanced squad to face the great challenges we have in front of us in three different competitions. “Steven Bergwijn is the kind of player that is good for now but is also good for our future and is also good for the direction we want to go.

“With the difficulties of the market in January it was really hard to find the striker that is good, not just to resolve the problems of today, but also good for the future of the team. I am not expecting [more signings]. The market is open so anything can happen but I am not expecting anything to happen. I am happy. If it’s not possible it is not possible. We are all together for this in the club.”

Lampard said he was 95 percent sure that Chelsea will not be doing any business on deadline day and the Blues haven’t done any business in January, despite having their transfer ban lifted.

The Blues have now not signed any new players over the last two windows and Lampard looked frustrated when speaking to the media on Friday ahead of their trip to Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“The window is probably 95 per cent shut for us and no ins means no outs. I know there are hours left of it but the answer would be no to most of the players we’ve been linked with,” Lampard said. “I wouldn’t say it’s been frustrating as I’m very aware of how football is. Some things are not in my control so my first thought is always what happens on the training pitch. It’s clear we wanted to bring players in and I’ve made that pretty clear over the last weeks but it hasn’t happened.”

Lampard will be more upset than Mourinho because Chelsea have a huge amount of cash available after not spending over the last transfer window.

They needed a striker to compete with Tammy Abraham with both Giroud and Michy Batshuayi not providing the necessary cover so far.

The young Blues boss cut a frustrated figure in his press conference and it will be intriguing to find out how close he came to making his first signing as Chelsea’s manager.

