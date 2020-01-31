Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Duane Holmes would love to be in your central midfield, United States men’s national team fans.

The Derby County attacking midfielder is in very good form and did most of the legwork in the Rams second goal of Friday’s Championship tilt with Stoke City.

Holmes, 25, used an exquisite turn to free himself up for a long dribble, bodying off two would-be tacklers before finding Chris Martin (not the Coldplay singer) for a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute.

The twice-capped USMNT midfielder now has a goal and two assists in his last four league outings, including a stoppage time equalizer versus Middlesbrough.

The Rams will have taken 10 of 15 points since Wayne Rooney‘s debut if they hold on to defeat the Potters.

