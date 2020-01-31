Olivier Giroud will not leave Chelsea on transfer deadline day in a huge blow for the French national team striker.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Giroud, 33, has struggled for minutes all season long at Chelsea (which is a big problem for him with EURO 2020 coming up this summer) but Blues boss Frank Lampard confirmed that he will not be heading anywhere for the rest of the season.

Tottenham, Inter Milan, Newcastle United and Lazio, plus many other clubs, have all been chasing Giroud in January as his contract runs out at Chelsea this summer. The former Arsenal star is said to be far from happy with the situation as he believed the club would let him move on this month.

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

Lampard spoke to the media on Friday and revealed that Giroud will stay at Chelsea to provide cover for Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi up top, while neither Edinson Cavani or Dries Mertens will arrive on deadline day.

🔵 Dries Mertens to Chelsea = No 🔵 Olivier Giroud to leave = No Frank Lampard was not in the mood for games as his #DeadlineDay hopes appear to be over Follow all of the #DeadlineDay news here: https://t.co/pkEBYAliAl pic.twitter.com/wlgUuw522E — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2020

Giroud’s reaction to this? Something along the lines of sacre bleu.

Lampard spoke quickly to the media, for him, and he seemed to be frustrated with the Blues not signing anyone this month. Can you blame him?

After Chelsea’s transfer ban was lifted for January there was talk of a huge transfer kitty of over $180 million available and a new striker, left back and center back coming in. But no moves have been made, even though Chelsea’s grip on a top four place has weakened in recent weeks.

Giroud will now have to fight for minutes in the FA Cup and the odd PL game between now and the end of the season as his inclusion in the France squad for the European Championship this summer is in serious jeopardy.

The January window was supposed to be a game-changer for Lampard and Chelsea as they could finally add to their squad but instead it has left a nasty taste in their mouth with no new arrivals. They now also have a disgruntled striker in Giroud hanging around the place and that’s far from ideal.