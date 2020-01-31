Matchweek 25 is here in the Premier League as the games continue to come thick and fast. It is time for Prince-Wright‘s Premier League picks to help you out with your score selections in our Premier League Pick ‘Em game.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled "basically, free money" for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled "don't touch this" means if you're betting I advise you to stay clear, while the "so you're telling me there's a chance" section are the long shots.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Watford 0-2 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Crystal Palace 0-2 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man United 2-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tottenham 1-2 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Leicester 1-1 Chelsea – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Ham 2-1 Brighton – (Saturday 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Newcastle 1-2 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

