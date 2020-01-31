West Ham announces prolific Championship scorer Bowen

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hull City had sold Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United.

The prolific Championship scorer comes with a reported $24 million fee which could rise to $33 million with add-ons.

Bowen, 23, has 52 goals in three Championship seasons with the Tigers. He did not score in seven Premier League matches during the 2016/17 season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Primarily a winger, Bowen joins an Irons team that has in-form Robert Snodgrass on that spot but stars Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson suffering from injuries.

West Ham’s 23 points have them in 17th place, but only by goal differential. Bottom Three sides Bournemouth and Watford also have 23 points.

The Irons season has been a monumental disappointment, and David Moyes‘ appointment has changed very little. He’ll be hoping the new blood helps his cause.

Hull City can confirm Jarrod Bowen has completed a move to West Ham United for an undisclosed fee. Everybody at the Club would like to thank Jarrod for his efforts during his time as a Hull City player and wishes him well for the future. #hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2020

Watch our transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.