Jarrod Bowen
West Ham announces prolific Championship scorer Bowen

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2020, 6:56 PM EST
Hull City had sold Jarrod Bowen to West Ham United.

The prolific Championship scorer comes with a reported $24 million fee which could rise to $33 million with add-ons.

Bowen, 23, has 52 goals in three Championship seasons with the Tigers. He did not score in seven Premier League matches during the 2016/17 season.

Primarily a winger, Bowen joins an Irons team that has in-form Robert Snodgrass on that spot but stars Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson suffering from injuries.

West Ham’s 23 points have them in 17th place, but only by goal differential. Bottom Three sides Bournemouth and Watford also have 23 points.

The Irons season has been a monumental disappointment, and David Moyes‘ appointment has changed very little. He’ll be hoping the new blood helps his cause.

