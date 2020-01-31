The drama is coming thick and fast on transfer deadline day in the Premier League, as the latest transfer rumor roundup focuses on the deals

Here is a look at the deals unfolding with just a few hours of the transfer window to go

Josh King was the subject of a cheeky bid from Manchester United but it looks like the Bournemouth striker will stay on the south coast. King, 28, came through United’s academy under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but it looks like their move for the Norwegian international came too late in the window for Eddie Howe‘s side to accept.

West Ham United are pushing hard to sign Hull City striker Jarrod Bowen, 23, for $26.3 million. Bowen has scored 17 times this season in the Championship and Crystal Palace were also said to be interested in the young attacker. The Hammers badly need some help in the goalscoring department and Bowen is a real fox in the box.

Tottenham will not be re-signing Gareth Bale as Zinedine Zidane confirms for the umpteenth time that the Welshman will be staying at Real Madrid. That sound you can hear is Spurs fans groaning in despair, once again, as they thought for a second Bale was returning to their half of north London.

It is the tale of one in and one out at Wolves as 17-year-old left back Luke Matheson could be joining them from Rochdale for $1.3 million, while they are willing to let center back Ryan Bennett join Leicester City on loan for the rest of the season.

Sheffield United are also closing in on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s young Greek defender Panagiotis Retsos, 21, who has reportedly passed a medical and is another signing for the future after adding Zivkovic.

Jose Mourinho and Spurs do not look like they will do any more business after signing Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn this month, as well as adding Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent deal. A deal for Willian Jose is off as Real Sociedad do not want to sell their Brazilian striker.

In terms of outgoings at Tottenham, Mourinho has admitted that Victor Wanyama could leave on loan with Celtic said to be interested in their former midfielder.

