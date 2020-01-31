Ferreira approved for USMNT, will start versus Costa Rica

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

FC Dallas striker has opted to represent the United States men’s national team, and has been cleared to make his senior debut in Saturday’s friendly versus Costa Rica.

The team announced Friday that the teenage Colombian-American will start versus Los Ticos.

It’s an almost exclusively MLS squad for the match, and Ferreira is one of the more intriguing names on the roster.

Ferreira turned 19 on Christmas Eve, and already has nine goals and six assists in 38 appearances for Dallas’ senior side. He’s also scored six times with two assists in 14 USL appearances for FC Tulsa.

From USSoccer.com:

“I had a long conversation with my family, asking what they thought I should do. We all came to a conclusion that the U.S. has been following me for a while, they’ve seen me, this is where I’ve been playing for a lot of my years. That led towards my final decision to play for the U.S., that they always had me in their thoughts, even when unfortunately, I couldn’t play.”

Ferreira’s father, David, was the 2010 MLS MVP and earned 38 caps representing Los Cafeteros of Colombia. He won the Copa America in 2001.

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter announced another starter versus Costa Rica, saying Sean Johnson gets the nod at goalkeeper.

🗞 | This week, Jesús Ferreira informed @ussoccer of his desire to represent the #USMNT. After applying for a waiver, @jesusfcd27 has been cleared by FIFA to play for the 🇺🇸, with Gregg Berhalter confirming today that he will start Saturday’s match vs. 🇨🇷. Welcome, Jesús! — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 31, 2020

