Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK pretty much invented transfer deadline day, so you should definitely watch their transfer show as they break down all of the developing deals in the Premier League and elsewhere in the UK and Europe.

WATCH SKY SPORTS LIVE

With reporters scattered across England at every Premier League ground to famous faces popping into the studio and presenters feeding you information from across Europe as the countdown click ticks down behind them to mark the end of the January window at 6 p.m. ET, this really is appointment viewing for any soccer fan.

Click on the link above to stream Sky Sports via our NBC Sports Gold from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, while we also have our own transfer deadline day show from 6-8 p.m. ET today, live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

[ TRANSFER TRACKER: Full list of January PL deals ]

There is still plenty of time left for lots of dramatic twists on Deadline Day.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports