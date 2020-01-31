It is time for the January transfer window to come to a close and you can see out deadline day in the Premier League in style by joining us for our live show from 6-8 p.m. ET (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That’s right, we have a two-hour Premier League Live: Transfer Deadline Special at 6 p.m. ET.

The live two-hour show will cover breaking news and include insight and analysis on all the transfers across the Premier League. The show will also include live coverage from Sky Sports’ studios in London.

Ahmed Fareed, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe will host coverage stateside, while Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux will be stationed in the UK. Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson will also join the program.

Click on the link above to watch the show live, while we will have you covered with all the latest transfer news right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

