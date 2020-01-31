WATCH: Rooney free kick, assist highlight Derby County win

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Wayne Rooney, you heard of him?

Derby County was well on its way to another win thanks to some American-infused heroics when the English legend presided over a 67th-minute free kick.

Rooney got full power behind the effort, spinning it over the wall and out of Jack Butland‘s reach in a 4-0 defeat of Stoke City at Pride Park Stadium.

The ex-Manchester United, Everton, and DC United star added an assist on a Jaylen Bogle goal seven minutes later.

Rooney seemed unlikely to replicate his MLS form, when he averaged nearly a goal or an assist per MLS match, but he has a promising two goals and two assists in six matches for the Rams.

And that’s why ProSoccerTalk ends up with two Derby County video posts on transfer deadline day.

Inch perfect free kick from Wayne Rooney 👌🏽 it happened less than 5 minutes ago and it’s already a gif. You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/FaC6HskFlC — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) January 31, 2020

Wayne Rooney Wayne Rooney he goes by the name of Wayne Rooney pic.twitter.com/hmNaYz5G25 — Steve Smith (@stevesmithdcfc) January 31, 2020

